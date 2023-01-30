Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan makes record business, raises 400 crores in 4 days

Pathaan has been breaking records since the day of its release as the movie collected 200 crores in 2 days and now he just exceeded everyone’s expectations and did something that didn’t seem achievable a few days ago .

People were expecting lower collections as Friday was a working day but the movie just maintained its run and now sits at over 313 crores in 3 days!

#pathaan it’s REWRITE HISTORY

HALF CENTURY [ 50 cr+], third time in four days. NEW REGISTRATION.

Will cross *lifetime biz* from #SRKs the biggest rude #Chennai Express today [Day 5].

Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr. Total: 212.50 cr. #Hindi. #India business. pic.twitter.com/GbNnlvyuM8 Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2023

The movie maintains an average of 100 crores per day and that is just mind boggling for a Bollywood movie as it happened for the first time in Hindi movie history.

Pathane had broken Bahubali 2, KGF 2 and Hindostan thugs record in terms of first day collection and now sits at the top.

This director of Siddharth Anand became SRK’s highest grossing worldwide in 4 days, beating Rs 424 cr from Chennai Express.



SRK returned as the main hero on the big screen after 5 years and what a comeback he made!

Pathane is a comprehensive spy action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and there couldn’t have been a better return for Shah Rukh other than an action packed masala movie.

Pathane is the fourth addition to YashRajs Spy-Universe after Salmans Tiger 1 & 2 and Hrithik Roshans War.





FRJ

Pathane gets amazing responses from around the world as the movie collected 100 crore worldwide on its first day and is still going strong at the box office.



FRJ

Fans were thrilled to Pathane but we didn’t expect such an openness of the film as the film has repeatedly faced the boycott trend of Bollywood and previous Shah Rukh films didn’t actually do well at the box office.