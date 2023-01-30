



Annie Wersching Photo : Amanda Edwards ( Getty Images ) Annie Wersching, who appeared on Bosch, Runawaysand picard and as a voice actor in the The last of us video game, passed away. Werschings publicist Craig Schneider confirmed her death to CNN. She was 45 years old. There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment, Werschings’ husband Stephen Tull said in a statement to CNN. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. Go find him. It’s everywhere. And we will find it. Perhaps best known for her role in 24where she played FBI Special Agent Renee Walker for two seasons, Wersching was a prolific actor, appearing on some of TV’s most popular shows including NCIS, Boschand ITUC. She came back to 24 for the 2013 reunion season. However, she was not limited to acting. Wersching did 80 episodes of general hospitalappeared as a recurring character on vampire diaryand starred in Marvels Runaways. The voice actors can also be heard as the smuggler Tess in The last of us. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being, The last of us co-creator Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter. My heart is broken. Thoughts go out to his loved ones. Wersching has also found a home in multiple incarnations of star trek. Her first on-screen role was an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002, and only last year, she portrayed one of Captain Picard’s most iconic enemies, the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard. Annie was a gift to all of us, and a total joy to work with, says Star Trek: Picard executive producer Akiva Goldsman StarTrek.com. His entire Star Trek family is heartbroken. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. Born March 28, 1977 in St. Louis, Missouri, Annie Wersching spent her youth competing in Irish jigging. After graduating from Millikin University, she joined touring productions of everything is fine and A Christmas Carol. G/O Media may receive a commission Officially licensed socks

Sock Affairs wants you to wrap your feet in their officially licensed socks featuring artwork from Pink Floyd and AC/DC Records. Wersching is survived by her husband and three children.

