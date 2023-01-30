Octavia Spencer says that’s when she knew she had made it in Hollywood

Octavia Spencer has been successful in Hollywood in many ways, was losing count. From winning an Oscar, to starring in a Best Picture and directing a comedy with Melissa McCarthy, the Alabama native has a resume that aspiring actors dream of. But she has just revealed the moment she knew she had a future in the business.

While promoting the third season of her Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, Spencer recently appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron where she discussed her successful career in show business as well as her upbringing in Alabama.

Prior to acting, after graduating from Auburn University, Spencer worked behind the scenes as a casting assistant. She said that when looking to take on smaller roles on various projects, directors would often say they wanted someone like Octavia, using her as a benchmark for filling the role. She usually refused, but she changed her mind when she worked in the cast of the Warner Bros. production. from A Time to Kill. She said director Joel Schumacher did not ask her to read a role, although he assumed he would be asked.

READ: Octavia Spencer is an Auburn Tiger but is it her family? What is this Crimson Tide?

Spencer said she asked the director if she could play a character who started a riot in one scene. Joel Schumacher told me, No, honey. No. Your face is too soft, she recalls. He said, But you can read for Sandy’s nurse.

I read for nurse Sandra Bullocks, and I didn’t know at the time what course he would put me on.

In the 1996 film adaptation of John Grisham’s novel A Time to Kill, Spencer plays nurse treating Bullocks law student Ellen Roark after she is assaulted by racist townspeople. She has a friendly moment towards the end as they announce the fate of Samuel L. Jacksons Carl Lee Hailey.

After discussing Spencer’s process and her experience of moving from one small part to another in her career, long before she won her Oscar for The Help in 2012, Maron asked when she really felt to have arrived in show business. It all came down to playing that nurse in John Grisham’s movie.

It will shock you, she said. The very first part I had, with Sandra Bullock. I felt like I arrived because someone was paying me to pursue my dreams.

Bullock won his first Oscar 13 years later for The Blind Side, while Spencer would win his just two years after her first co-star.

The Montgomery-born actress and Auburn alum has three Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations to her name for performances in The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures and The Help. She won for the latter. During her speech, she thanked the State of Alabama.

Spencer has barely caught her breath since her debut in A Time to Kill in 1996. In 2020, she earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie thanks to her work on the Netflix show Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam CJ Walker, which she produced with LeBron James.

She co-starred in the Alabama rehab of Roald Dahls The Witches on HBO Max, alongside Oscar winners Robert Zemeckis and Anne Hathaway. Add the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, plus the movies Dolittle, Onward, and Superintelligence. She also appeared in the Apple TV+ movie Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

Spencer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2022.

Learn more about Octavia Spencer:

Octavia Spencer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Octavia Spencer and Jimmy Fallon beat Seth Rogen in the hilarious Tonight Show game

Octavia Spencer helps healthcare workers in Alabama and elsewhere

Octavia Spencer: Women of color are increasing their influence in Hollywood