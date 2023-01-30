Anna Torv and 9 Other Familiar But Underrated TV Actors

Anna Torv delivered an outstanding performance in the first two episodes of HBO’s new Sunday night sensation, The last of us. The talented actor has played leading roles in shows like Fringe and spirit hunterand while fans may recognize her easily, she remains somewhat overlooked.





Like Torv, there are plenty of other actors who might be familiar to audiences thanks to their remarkable, scene-stealing work on television. Yet they remain underrated, their performances attracting little critical attention despite their consistent quality. Similarly, audiences may recognize these actors, even if they can’t quite describe where they saw them.

1 Anna Torv

Picture via HBO

Australian actress Anna Torv rose to prominence with her starring role in the sci-fi show Fringe. Her performance earned her rave reviews, including a Critics Choice Award nomination, among multiple other accolades. She then starred as FBI consultant Wendy Carr in David FincherNetflix’s Underrated Crime Show spirit hunter.

Even though spirit hunter was not officially cancelled, it is suspended indefinitely, allowing Torv to pursue other projects. The actor recently played Tess in The last of us‘ the first two episodes. Her performance drew praise from critics and fans of the game, cementing her reputation as a consistently reliable television performer.

2 Scott Caan

The son of the silver screen legend James Canan, Scott Caan has been acting since the mid-90s. One of his first major roles was Charlie Tweeder in the now iconic teen movie college blues before playing a key supporting role in Steven Soderbergit is Oceanthe trilogy.

Caan rose to prominence through his role as Danny Williams in the decade-long CBS police proceduralFive-O’s from Hawaii. His work earned him a Golden Globe nomination and kept him on the public radar throughout the 2010s. Caan returned to television this year on Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

3 Adina Porter

Picture via FX

If there is one thing ryan murphy done right, it provides underrated actors with opportunities to show off their talents; such was the case with Adina Porter. The actress rose to fame through her work on HBO true blood before playing roles in The press room and The 100.

However, Porter gained notoriety and rave reviews through his work in Murphy’s horror anthology.american horror story. For her performance in the show’s seventh season, Worship, she earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Porter starred in two more seasons and will next be seen in the upcoming horror fantasy show The changing opposite the Oscar nominee Lakeith Stanfield.

4 Matthew Rhys

Emmy Winner Matthew Rhys has been a constant presence on television since the mid-2000s. He was part of the big set of the ABC family drama Brothers Sisters for five years, attracting positive reviews. However, her role as a KGB agent posing as an American husband in FX’s spy thriller Americans made him a television sensation. He won the Emmy for his performance in the show’s final season, which aired in 2018.

Since 2020, Rhys has played the titular character in HBO’s period drama Perry Mason. His work on the series earned him Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. Perry Mason will return for a second season in March this year.

5 Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown has guest starred on countless shows since the early 2000s. However, she has become a familiar and beloved television icon thanks to her work on the cult NBC sitcom. Community. After the show’s conclusion, Brown played roles in the short-lived shows The odd couple and The mayor while playing guest roles on several other shows.

In 2021, Brown received his first Emmy nomination for his guest appearance on A dark lady sketch show. With the original cast of the series, she will reprise her role in the next Community film, slated to premiere on Peacock.

6 Daniel Sunjata

After playing several guest roles on shows like sex and the city and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Daniel Sunjata became one of the lead actors in FX’s comedy-drama Save me. The actor played firefighter Franco Rivera throughout the show’s seven seasons, until its conclusion in 2011.

Sunjata stayed on TV, playing the lead roles in the short-lived series graceland and Famous. Recently, he appeared in the Netflix miniseries echoesalthough he remained active with guest roles on several shows like Manifest and The twilight zone.

7 Jayma Mays

Picture via Disney

The hilarious Jayma Mays became a familiar face in the early 2000s thanks to his villainous guest role in Ugly Betty and his little recurrent in Hero. Mays went on to play what remains arguably her most famous role, germophobic student counselor Emma Pillsbury on the musical sensation Fox. Joy. She was a main cast member of the series for three seasons, becoming a recurring player for the other three. Joy has had its ups and downs, but the series remains beloved, despite its many controversies.

Mays had starring roles in the short-lived shows Millers and trial and error. Recently, she had a prominent recurring role on season 2 of the CBS sitcom United States of Al.

8 Glenn Howerton

Picture via NBC

He is the golden god! After rising to prominence playing the titular character in the short-lived sitcom That 80s show, Glenn Howerton began playing the role that would define his career: psychopath Dennis Reynolds in FX’s long-running subversive sitcom, Philadelphia is always sunny.

Sunny aired its fifteenth season in 2021, with three more seasons already greenlit. Howerton also played the charming and selfish Jack Griffin in the NBC sitcom AP Organicwhich ran for four seasons, ending in 2021. He currently voices Fred Jones in the HBO Max animated horror-comedy Velma.

9 Marin Hinkle

Image via Prime Video

Marin Hinkle rose to fame with viewers through his role on the long-running CBS sitcom two and a half men. Hinkle played Judith, the overbearing and selfish ex-wife of Alan Harper, remaining with the show throughout its twelve seasons, until its now infamous and gruesome series finale.

However, Hinkle received critical acclaim and gained further notoriety through her role in Amy Sherman-Palladinoperiod comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For her work as housewife-turned-matchmaker Rose Weissman, Hinkle received back-to-back Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. She will reprise her role for the upcoming fifth and final season.

ten Dule Hill

For his supporting work on the acclaimed NBC drama The west wing, Dule Hill earned an Emmy Award nomination. Beginning in 2006, Hill played “Gus” Guster in the popular USA Network crime comedy, Psych. Now considered a cult classic, Psych ran for eight seasons, becoming one of its network’s most successful shows.

Next PsychIn conclusion, Hill played memorable recurring roles in Ballers and Combinations. He currently plays Bill Williams in Disney+’s 2021 remake of the beloved 1988 coming-of-age comedy. The good years. The series will return for a second season.

