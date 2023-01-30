Jonas Brothers will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the trio say it’s such an honor

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will credit the Jonas Brothers with Hollywood’s highest honor, an official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Monday, January 30, the trio will be awarded the 2,745th star on the Walk of Fame in the recording category. For nearly two decades, the successful group of brothers have made a household name for themselves as a unit and as individual artists.

Were so honored to be able to welcome the Jonas Brothers to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of Hollywood walk of fame shared in a press release. “Fans will be thrilled to hear that their favorite band will have their star placed on the Walk of Fame where they can touch the star and pose with it. The band have graced us with music for over fifteen years and have been making waves in as musicians, actors and artists in general, added Martinez.

The Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which will be broadcast live on walkoffame.comwill take place on Monday, January 30 at 11:30 a.m. PST at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, CA.

The New Jersey natives made a big splash in the mid-2000s, beginning their careers as young teenagers who rose to fame as some of Disney Channels’ most memorable stars in their blockbuster movies. camp rock (2007) and Camp Rock 2 (2010), and their own series Jonah (2009). Throughout their time on the big screen, the trio released their very famous and now nostalgic albums: It was time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A little bit longer (2008) and Lines, vines and test times (2009).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnAmeh0-EU

The brothers’ successes continued as Nick and Joe Jonas went on to create critically acclaimed individual projects. In 2014, Nicks’ self-titled album, Nick Jonas, aroused the jealous triple platinum, double platinum chains and gold certified levels. Two years later in 2016, his album, Last year was complicated, attracted billions of streams with his song Close (feat. Tove Lo). Joe Jonas still occupies the front row of multi-platinum band DNCE, who also released their iconic Top 10, Cake By The Ocean.

After a six-year hiatus, the band left their fans around the world stunned by the news of their comeback by dropping their triple-platinum single Sucker which debuted as the band’s first No. Billboard Hot 100 charts. Following their 2019 album, Happiness beginsthe boys have won a plethora of trophies in the Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for Sucker categories at the Billboard Music Awards 2020a 2019 MTVVMA for Best Pop Video, Best Duo/Group in iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020And two Teens Choice Awardincluding the prestigious Decade Award.

In 2021, they teamed up with Marshmello to create another chart-topping single titled Leave Before You Love Me. Shortly after, the group released their hit Remember This in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympics, this which sparked the REMEMBER THIS tour alongside Kelsea Ballerini.

Outside of the Jonas Brothers reboot, the boys are still enjoying their individual projects. Joe Jonas celebrated his first major role on the big screen in Sony’s American biographical war film, Dedication, and wrote the original Not Alone track for the film’s soundtrack. Kevin Jonas is the host of his series on ABC Claim to fame and recently became an author with the upcoming release of his first children’s book with his wife Danielle.

The trio plans to release more music in 2023 and will go on tour later in the year.

So the album is finished [and] were very excited about it. Were kind of in that planning moment, planning the campaign, the album, the single, like all things, he added. Nick also teased that the album would be an evolution of sound that is really natural for us,” Nick said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Also, Jonas Brothers back to las vegas in February during Presidents’ Day weekend (February 17-19) for a series of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Sharing is caring!