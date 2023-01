Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds dons Gary Lineker Wrexham shirt as owner reveals his Premier League dream on FA Cup big day

GARY LINEKER, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes received signed Wrexham shirts as Ryan Reynolds revealed his Premier League dream for the Welsh club. The Hollywood superstar and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the non-league side for 2million in 2021. 2 Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds gave Gary Lineker a Wrexham shirt Credit: PA 2 Hollywood star poses with Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes before kick-off 1 credit And they’ve become a huge hit around the world since taking over despite lacking promotion after the television documentary Welcome to Wrexham went global. Reynolds came from America especially for today’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Sheffield United which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. The match was televised live on the BBC, and host Lineker and pundits Shearer and Hughes had the opportunity to speak with the 46-year-old screen ace ahead of their giant slaying attempt on their Championship opponents. Reynolds, speaking on the BBC, said: I stand here among legends! It was the greatest experience of my entire life, despite my family. It’s going to be a decades-long project, and all that’s involved is nothing short of magical. We wanted to get involved. We looked at a bunch of different clubs but Wrexham just spoke to us, the club was already perfect, they just needed a bit of awareness. Were not there to make decisions on the pitch. I look at this place as a church. It has a special place in my heart, and it is spreading across the world. The plan is to go to the Premier League, if it’s theoretically possible, why not? That’s the point. BETTING SPECIAL – BEST FOOTBALL BETTING SITES IN THE UK Realistically, being in this church, if I was Sheffield United, I would take this game very seriously. Reynolds, who was spotted handing over a signed Wrexham shirt to the BBC Match of the Day boys ahead of the interview, added: We’ve sold 24,000 shirts this year. Many went to North America and Canada. It was amazing. The reception abroad was the most surprising thing. The part I find most rewarding is the outside support at the club, Wrexham has become a tourist destination. I spin around like a lion in a cage. It’s an extraordinary day. It’s a classic David versus Goliath story. It’s football, anything can happen. Hughes, a former Wales international, echoed Reynolds’ view and said: The impact the guys have had since joining has been phenomenal. I’m a boy from Wrexham, I’m from down the street, and everyone’s been talking about it, everyone’s thrilled.

