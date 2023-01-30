Not just Bollywood | interview with director Vasan Bala on the evolution of cinema

Director Vasan Balas Cinema Marte Dum Thanks is a deep dive into 90s pulp film. Hindi pulp films of the 1990s had a cult following, sometimes making more money than a movie with a top star, says fame-following director Vasan Bala and the downfall of the underground cinema movement in the OTT series Cinema Marte Dum Thanks. In an exclusive interview with Firtspost, Vasan Bala talks about making the reality docuseries, how cinema is changing and more.

Amazon Original series, reality docuseries Cinema Marte Dum Thanks started making noise on social media with its release, as fans just can’t keep calm and keep spreading the love everywhere. The release of the six-episode docuseries deeply reintroduced audiences to the golden age of the 90s in India.ulp cinema and seemed to impress audiences as a staple, as some call it. The docuseries is about movies from the 80s and 90s that gave viewers cheap chills.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was the thinking behind the docu-reality series Cinema Marte Dum Thanks?

I like the world of cinema. So when we sat down with the screenwriter and started chatting from the germ, we kind of landed on the same page that this is something interesting, but it’s never going to be a parody. It’s like it’s going to be a more honest portrayal of the people who are behind the scenes of those pulpy movie genres that were prevalent in the 80s and 90s, and kind of died out in 2003-2004, with the advent of the multiplex. So there was a joy, a great story to tell, ranging from failure to sudden unexpected success, and also the eventual exhaustion of this whole genre, or this whole method of filmmaking. So I think it was interesting to move people behind the scenes, to understand the faces behind these films, who made these films, who profited from them, and now where they are, and also to understand why they made what they do. So all these questions sort of came up. And the idea was to kind of keep us in the background and let them come to the fore. And, you know, tell the story like they would.

On the cinema that changed after the 90s

So that’s obviously an analysis that I would give well before the show, I think that’s, that’s what we want people to find out through the show. But just as broadly, what I like to say is that everyone wants to become Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, but then we land wherever we land. And after a while we kind of realize that, you know, this is where we’re stuck or this is, there’s no other place we’d rather be. So we’d rather die trying and in this dice trying, you know, use find your stuff. So what you started with and where you end up is kind of that metric, it’s very hard for somebody to be objective about that, but then you go through that. I think cinema in that sense is so captivating. And in that sense, you know, it just feels like you can do it too, which is why we also love it beyond its artistic expression, it’s the ability to change your life in a certain perspective, we have other people who have changed their lives. So that’s the first draw, then you land somewhere. And then you make a house for yourself. So this house could be luscious, this house could be seen in theaters where you and I wouldn’t go, it could be anywhere.

What kind of research did you have to do to do Cinema Marte Dum Thanks? How did you come into contact with these people?

So it was quite expansive and a huge pat on the back for Pritish Srivastav who was leading our research and was constantly a bridge between our world and theirs because their world ran on money without any paperwork, okay. And ours is voluminous paperwork. In fact, now the scripts are written by legal teams and checked by legal teams. So, you know, we come from a completely different culture, you have to build a lot of trust over a period of time about what we’re trying to do, where they are in their life. Then all the line producers made incessant phone calls to keep the boat from turning around. I think it took an army to even put it in place. And just so everyone has a trust level or a page. And then of course, once all of that happened, it was a little smooth sailing, but all the directors were there mostly on set, covering them behind the scenes. So a lot of work has been done in that direction. But first obviously, it was surprised, shocked. So we had to make sure we’re not here for cheap thrills, we’re not here to poke fun at you. This is not a parody. But it’s an honest account of the cinema that we tried to do.

Why is it hard for us to relate to movies from the 80s and 90s?

I personally think, I liked all kinds of cinemas. Cinema has been a great comfort to me. It wasn’t just about arriving at some type of aesthetic pleasure, or some type of validation of who I am through the literature, or the movies that I read or watched. But it was everywhere. So that’s where I come from. And of course, I also see the resistance of those kinds of films or those kinds of expressions in society, right? Therefore, they weren’t the outsiders, but they were actually underground.

So it became very interesting as a counterculture as well, in that sense of trying to understand why they chose that as a medium, not just to express but also to make a living out of it. So that was just an interesting study, about how our cinema is kind of democratic in that way where everyone has a space to express themselves. We can categorize them, we can choose our heroes or our villains, or we can even choose to ignore them. But the fact that they all existed can never be erased. So it was like a big push to get into the nitty-gritty and try to understand the era in which they existed and made a lot of money. Like what audiences they were addressing and how they lived then and how they live now.

How do you tell the difference between good and bad cinema?

I don’t see anything as bad cinema. When I did an anthology on Ray, many people were offended by this. But isn’t literature to be interpreted? It’s not a good film or a bad film, but rather what engages and doesn’t engage. It turns out that even Oscar favorites sometimes you just can’t finish them. And the films that are ransacked, sometimes we end up seeing merit in them. There is no one size fits all, but some like Godfather will always be amazing.

I have the impression that cinema has always evolved. The cinematic techniques that we use now were probably used even when cinema was born in the 1920s, so, I mean camera trickery, stunts, storytelling, creating magnum opuses, it’s all been done . Our generation only exists because we have to evolve from the previous one. But that doesn’t mean what we’re doing right now hasn’t been done before. So that’s the beauty of cinema. Because if you go back 100 to 110 years, everything was done.

Cinema is therefore constantly evolving, constantly evolving and also going around in circles. I think if we kind of accept that humility, then evolution probably becomes more rewarding. I am very selfishly part of what I want to express. It’s not really a particular kind of cinema or a moment. But the kind of stories I want to see and the way I want to say, I think there is a very selfish, almost territorial conservative attitude that I’m probably trying to approach filmmaking with.

