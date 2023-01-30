Entertainment
Completely dysfunctional Hollywood, says Shyamalan
PARIS
From The Sixth Sense to Old, director M. Night Shyamalan has had a string of unique hits, but these days he’s working outside of the Hollywood studio system, which he says has fallen ill.
Balancing art and commerce has always been Hollywood’s great game and few have played it as well as Shyamalan, who returns to theaters next week with the doomsday horror tale, Knock at the Cabin.
Still 52, he’s been racking up box office hits every two years since the iconic The Sixth Sense in 1999, through Unbreakable, Signs, Split and more.
They’ve been almost entirely original, rarely based on pre-existing franchises or superhero characters that major studios now rely on.
Watching how Hollywood evolved during this time left him deeply disillusioned.
If you look at the industry right now… there are movies that seem incestuous, they’re just masturbatory… It’s just Hollywood talking to itself, he told AFP.
And then there are movies where they say: the audience is stupid so they were going to take all the soul out and just go do it by numbers, he said.
These are signs of complete dysfunction.
He looks back with wonder on his breakthrough year in 1999, when the studios backed several highly original films such as American Beauty, Magnolia, Being John Malkovich and The Insider.
The industry was different then. It was about — how do we get the best storytellers to tell stories for the widest audience? That’s not the case now, Shyamalan said.
Huge risks
His response has been to go it alone, even if that means giving up big budgets.
I found the only way was to quit the system and pay for it myself… make small movies but take huge risks — without having to ask if they like having a gay couple in the center , or should I hire a wrestler… he said.
It’s my way of staying healthy after spending a lot of time in some kind of sick industry, he added.
Knock at the Cabin stars former wrestler Dave Bautista in the story of a family isolated in the woods who are held hostage by an armed group and must sacrifice one of their own to avoid the apocalypse.
At the heart, Shyamalan said, is a question that resonates in our post-truth era: Do we trust ourselves?
Does the husband believe in the other husband? Do they believe what foreigners say? Do we believe in our society and what do we see?
And of course, being a Shyamalan movie, there’s a lot of twists and turns, which he always likes to write.
This is the fun part! he said. Even up until the end of writing the movie, I was like, how many times can I flip you? Because I had thought of another way, and I was worried the audience would get whiplash if I did one more, he said.
