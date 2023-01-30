Annie Wersching, actress in 24, Timeless, dies of cancer at 45





Annie Wersching, an actress known for her work on TV shows like 24 and marvels runawaysas well as for his voice and motion capture work in the video game The last of usdied, confirmed his press officer Deadline on Sunday. She was 45 years old. Werschings’ death comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family. She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so, read the page, created by a colleague Runaways actor Ever Carradine. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue to work. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family. It was not immediately clear what type of cancer Wersching had been battling for more than two years. In a statement released to Deadline, her husband, actor Stephen Full, said: There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment, he continued. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. Go find him. It’s everywhere. And we will find it. Full was joined in commemorating Wersching by 24 director and producer Jon Cassar, who called the actor more than a colleague and a true friend. My heart is broken into more pieces than I can count, he said in a statement. Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile. Wielding such talent, she took my breath away. Wersching was born in 1977 in St. Louis, Missouri. Her career began with a guest spot on a 2002 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise only three years after earning a degree in musical theatre. She followed up with several other appearances in shows like Charm, Supernaturaland general hospital before moving on to larger pieces. In 2009, she began playing FBI Special Agent Renee Walker in the acclaimed drama 24and eventually completed a two-season arc as a series regular. Two years after his last appearance on 24it was announced that Walker would be the voice and motion capture actor for Tess Servopoulos in The last of usthe former smuggling partner of playable protagonist Joel Miller. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The last of us, tweeted Sunday, We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Werschings’ last role came full circle in her career last year, when she starred in the second and most recent season of Star Trek: Picard like the alien Borg Queen. She is survived by Full and their three young sons, Freddie, 12; Ozzie, 9; and Archi, 4.

