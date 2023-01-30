Animated movies beat Hollywood animation

Anime’s growing global popularity has taken several countries by storm, though there is one area where it quietly dominates. While anime has been on the rise, Western animation has seen some downturn, especially when it comes to Hollywood. These differences are mainly found in the budgets of these productions, not to mention their return on interest.





Animated film budgets are microscopic compared to animated films from Disney, Warner Bros. and other companies, even though they are seeing much better box office earnings from it. This can be attributed to many factors, including working conditions in the anime industry. As a result, anime is subjecting Hollywood animation’s bloated budgets to intense scrutiny.

2022 has been one of the worst years for Hollywood animation

Overall, 2022 has been disastrous for animated and children’s films in Hollywood. Few even remember the late release of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hankwhich underperformed despite its relatively modest budget of $45 million. DC League of Super Pets was only a moderate success, earning $200 million on a $90 budget. While that sounds like a pretty decent hit, you have to take into account that the movie’s marketing budget likely bumped that last number up to twice that amount. The DreamWorks Movie The villains was a better hit, earning $250 million of an estimated $69-80 million, but the biggest fully animated Hollywood movie of the year was by far Minions: The Rise of Gru. The sequel to 2015 Despicable Me prequel, the film made nearly $1 billion on an $80 budget.

It sounds like a crescendo of success, but Hollywood’s biggest source of animation has failed in a storm. For example, the coward toy story “spinoff” was a notable flop, earning just over $200 million on an equally high budget. It was the same for strange world, which – despite having a smaller budget of around $135–180 million – only grossed around $75 million. The budgets for these films were on par with major Hollywood blockbusters, with both films having similar or higher budgets to the mega-hit. Top Gun: Maverick. Needless to say, this is a huge problem anime movies have with budgets, and it definitely cuts into their profits. On the other hand, animated films may offer a better recipe for success in animation and cinema.

The 2020s were dominated by animated films at the box office

The huge success of animated films in recent years is mainly due to the huge box office receipts of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Based on the popular manga and anime franchise known for its incredible animation, the film’s production budget was $16 million. While it’s certainly nothing to scoff at if it were to fit in the pockets of most moviegoers, it’s a paltry number compared to the cheapest of Hollywood’s animated films. Nonetheless, it was considered a major animated film production, and its grossing of over half a billion at the box office was proof of that.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie made nearly $200 million on a similar budget, with One Piece Movie: Red make more than that amount. Ironically, the venerable dragonball the franchise was the weakest of these artists, although the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super heroes still did well, making over $100 million on a budget that couldn’t have been much more than its predecessor Dragon Ball Super: Broly (produced over $8.5 million). The biggest difference between most of these animated films and their Hollywood counterparts is the use of traditional animation instead of CGI, which Japan is generally more adept at.

Likewise, a big reason why Hollywood animated films are so expensive is the use of famous voice actors. This trend began decades ago, with familiar Hollywood actors now widely used in animated films in place of actors more exclusive to voice work. The cost and even presence of these actors is questionable, as they rarely appeal to the children these films are primarily aimed at. Japan, on the other hand, has a whole anime dubbing sub-industry, and even well-known actors aren’t paid as much as those in Hollywood. This, however, points to a sad reality of anime, in that many of those who work on these productions (especially the animators themselves) are not well paid and are generally overworked for their services. The same can be seen in manga and webtoon production, with the talent behind multi-million dollar franchises often languishing in poor health and close to poverty.

Some have noted the much more detailed animation seen in Pixar and Disney movies, though that could arguably be much ado about nothing. While expert animation is always appreciated, much of it is something the average movie buff and even some movie buffs will completely overlook. The innovation seen in such techniques goes over the heads of the paying public, making it questionable how much of a need it all is. Sure, the results look better and smoother for movies compared to anime, but that’s not something even reviewers note unless said animation is particularly terrible and stilted.

So, it seems that overall the anime has the best ideas when it comes to balancing visual spectacle with budget. Some of that is reduced by the less-than-attractive pay in the industry, but it seems to most that Hollywood is going too far in the opposite direction at little profit. This is perhaps a symptom of the increasing slaughter of animation in the West, as anime only grows in its reach and revenue.