Actress Annie Wersching, best known for ’24’ and ‘The Last Of Us’, dies at 45





His death was announced via a GoFundMe account Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows “24”, “Bosch”, “Timeless”, and for voicing the character of Tess in the video game ‘The last of us’passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, The New York Post reported. She was 45 years old. His death was announced via a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for the actor’s family. Stephen Full, her husband, also confirmed the news in a statement to CNN. “There is a cavernous hole in this family’s soul today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find him. He’s everywhere.’ And we will find it,” he said. He continued, “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding alley and street, she was screaming GOODBYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Goodbye my friend ‘I love you little family…'” The actor was diagnosed in 2020, however, it was unclear what type of cancer she was battling. Ms. Wersching, born in St. Louis, Missouri, made her film debut at the age of 24 in a 2002 episode of ‘Star Trek: Enterprise.’ In 2009, she was cast as FBI Special Agent Renee Walker on the seventh season of 24. She’s also appeared on shows like ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ marvel’s ‘The fugitives,‘ ‘The recruit’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard,‘ over his two-decade career. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the new HBO Max series “The last of us” based on the game, also tweeted about Ms Wesching’s passing. ”I have just learned that my dear friend, Annie Wersching, has passed away. We have just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts are with his loved ones,” he wrote. I have just learned that my dear friend, Annie Wersching, has passed away. We have just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts go out to his loved ones. There is a go fund me set up for his family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023 Abigail Spencer, her friend and Timeless co-star wrote on Instagram. “This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows and ours. The Ringer. When you needed someone to come kick your ass or elevate a story or your lifeline: call Annie.” Mrs. Wersching is survived by her husband and their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie. A The GoFundMe page has been set up in support of her children and her husband “so that they can continue to live in a way that they know Annie would be proud of”. Featured Video of the Day Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visit Shirdi with family

