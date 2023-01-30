Entertainment
Column: AP African American History Courses Are Long Overdue
How could we safely navigate the roads without Garrett Morgan’s three-position traffic light? How would we light our homes and businesses without the Lewis Latimers carbon bulb filament, which could outlast the Thomas Edison bulb? How would we protect our homes without the Marie Van Brittan Browns home security system?
Advances in modern medicine, building the foundations of this country, entertainment, music, American culture Black people are at the center of it all, but we still don’t deserve to be taught in your classrooms?
Florida is already known for being a hot mess, so it’s no surprise that it’s making headlines again in that regard. The Florida Department of Education banned the College Boards’ new Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in high schools. According to the department, the course is “unexplainably contrary to Florida law and grossly lacking in educational value. historically accurate, (the ministry) will always be ready to reopen the discussion.
Florida would never question the educational value and historically accurate content of the AP European History course available in their school districts and others across the country because it is white-centric. Their culture, their contributions, their inventions and their stories are valid. On the contrary, black people will never live up to that standard in the eyes of many.
The College Board offered the first pilot version of the AP African American Studies course to 60 high schools across the country this school year. According to a representative of Chapel Hill-Carrboro Municipal Schools, Chapel Hill High School will pilot the course next year after the plan was approved at a January 5 CHCCS board meeting.
The AP African American Studies course program will be made available to all high schools at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. In the spring of 2025, the first exams for the course will be issued and college credits will be awarded at more than 200 universities to students with qualifying grades. The program will cover a variety of topics highlighting Black experiences and our crucial contributions to history, including in the sciences, geography, literature, political science, arts, humanities, and more.
The addition of this new AP course comes at a crucial time in the political debate surrounding critical race theory and Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project. In short, Critical Race Theory aims to change the way racism is viewed in America. According to the theory, race is a social construct used to oppress people of color. Institutions and the law are also inherently racist and empower white people by supporting social, political and economic disparities between them and people of color.
The 1619 Project was created to reshape the way American history is taught. Unlike traditional textbooks, his project puts slavery and its legacy at the forefront of American history, bringing more attention to the anti-black racism and injustice that continue to shape the United States.
Critical Race Theory and this project aims to rewrite history and highlight the true barbaric and diabolical sins of this country through education and thus has generated controversy.
Last year, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Stop WOKE Act,” limiting how racism and parts of history are taught in schools and in the workplace. The law also prohibits educators from teaching content that could potentially make students feel responsible or guilty for atrocities committed by their ancestors.
What people like DeSantis don’t realize is that AP’s 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, and African-American Studies courses have a common goal and it’s not about to blame white people. For centuries, black voices have been silenced and our stories sugarcoated or entirely discredited.
It’s time we started telling the truth about how this country was born. It’s not about tiptoeing around injustice and making white people feel comfortable with their family history. Black people have given so much for the founding of this country, but have received so little in return. Our inventions, our culture, our trends, our writing, our art and much more deserve to be printed in textbooks and deserve college credits. If not, why are they so easily stolen and patented like anything else?
An AP-level African American Studies course is long overdue. It’s time to face the music and accept that America was never a clean slate and it would be nothing without black people.
