1 arrested, 8 businesses vandalized amid Hollywood protests over Tire Nichols’ death





Protests took place in Hollywood on Saturday after Memphis police released body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the fatal beating of Tire Nichols, a 29-year-old unarmed black man who was arrested by police officers. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, about 50 people gathered in Hollywood, and while the majority of attendees engaged in a peaceful protest, one person found in possession of spray paint and a breakout tool glass was arrested for criminal vandalism. Authorities are currently preparing to bring criminal charges against two other people who were seen smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti. Eight businesses along the march route were vandalized, police said. “The LAPD will continue to facilitate peaceful marches and protests while prosecuting those who act violently or damage property,” the LAPD said. Similar demonstrations took place across the country Friday evening after the broadcast of the video which was widely decried by citizens, elected officials and law enforcement. No arrests were made on Friday evening. RELATED: Nichols died in a hospital three days after the Jan. 7 traffic stoppage. Five black police officers who were allegedly involved in the confrontation and beating of Nichols were fired last week, and all were charged this week with second-degree murder and other offenses. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family and also represented the family of George Floyd after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, praised Memphis officials for acting quickly to fire the officers involved and charge them with murder. But he compared the video of Nichols’ beating to the infamous 1991 beating of Rodney King by LAPD officers. King’s beating led to an overhaul of LAPD leadership and eventually sparked the 1992 Los Angeles Riots that left more than 60 people dead and caused more than $1 billion in damage.

