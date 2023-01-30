



Annie Wersching, 24, Star Trek actress, dies at 45 Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, The Vampire Diaries and The Last of Us video game, has died aged 45.



Annie Werschingbest known for her role as Renee Walker in 24 and the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picarddied at the age of 45. Wersching started acting in 2002 at the age of 25, when she first appeared on an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise like Liana. She would go on to star in over 40 television series, as well as two film roles and two video games. Wersching first appeared on 24, a crime drama television series, during season 7 as FBI Special Agent Renee Walker. She continued in the role until season 8, before leaving after her character was assassinated. VIDEO OF THE DAY It was confirmed by Deadline that Wersching died at 45 after a two-year battle with cancer. A GoFundMe page created to support the sons of Wersching says she kept her cancer diagnosis quite private and wanted “live his life, on his terms, and be with his family.Wersching leaves behind her husband, actor Stephen Full, and her sons Freddie, Ozzie and Archie. Read the statement given by Full below: “There is a cavernous hole in this family’s soul today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find him. He’s everywhere.’ And we’ll find him.” As I led our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding alley and street, she shouted GOODBYE!, until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Goodbye buddy. ‘Love you little family…'” Related: Star Trek Now Has TWO Borg Queens

Wersching has starred in many iconic properties Since the news of Wersching’s passing, many have taken to social media to share their memories of her. Neil Druckmann, co-president of The last of us video game developer Naughty Dog, wrote: “We have just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts go out to his loved ones.“Aaron Waltke, co-producer of Star Trek: Prodigyposted on Twitter that Wersching was “a beacon of light in every role she played,” and that “his work was among the best I have seen in recent memory.“ Wersching has appeared on dozens of iconic television properties since 2002, including roles on Angel, Supernatural, ITUCand Blue blood. Along with his major role in 24she also held recurring roles on Bosch, Timelessand Runaways. Wersching is also known for her key role as Lily Salvatore in The Vampire Diariesand Tess in the The last of us video game, where she did voiceover work and performance capture for Tess. With Wersching having appeared in so many beloved franchises and properties, her loss is felt in many areas of the entertainment world. Wersching made an impact in a variety of compelling roles, often finding intriguing threads of humanity in darker characters, as seen with his arcs on Timeless and Runaways. With The last of usshe left her mark on one of the franchise’s most important characters. Frequent viewers have undoubtedly seen Wersching appear in at least one of their favorite series, and his passing is a blow to the industry. The public and industry professionals are mourning his loss and encouraging others to support Wersching’s family through the GoFundMe campaign. If she is best remembered as Renee Walker on 24the Borg queen on picardTess in The last of usor one of his other iconic roles, Wersching we will sincerely miss. Next: Picard Already Teased How The Borg Queen Will Finally Lose Source: Deadline

Source: Deadline

