Sajid Khan predicts that Pathaan will break into the Rs. 500 crore club; says, This will be the first Hindi movie to cross 500 crores : Bollywood News





Pathane, the first mega blockbuster of 2023, is a hit at the box office. The film is praised for its tight script, music, scale, action, patriotism and, of course, the performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Director Sajid Khan predicts Pathane to enter the 500 crore club. Sajid Khan predicts that Pathaan will break into the Rs. 500 crore club; said, This will be the first Hindi movie that will cross 500 crores Says Sajid Khan bollywood hungama that he assumes Pathane will cross the 500 Crore mark and make Hindi cinema history. In the video, Sajid called the film extraordinary. He said: This will be the first Hindi film to cross 500 crores. By sharing the video on Instagram, bollywood hungama subtitled, Housefull director Sajid Khan predicts that #Pathaan will become the first Hindi film to enter the 500 Crore club. On Saturday, blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan has already crossed the 200 Crore mark in India. Reacting to the post, people shared their views on the same and also trolled Sajid Khan as he claimed that Pathane will be the first film to cross 500 crores in which Aamir Khans Dangal had already entered the 500 crore club. One user commented, by the way, Dangal is Hindi movie jo Cross karchuki 500 hundred crore, Dangal managed 2000 crore at box office. No one touches this, commented another. Pathane continued the tradition of YRF Spy Universe blockbusters. For those who don’t know, the first three movies in the universe – There is only one tiger, the tiger is alive, and War, all of which were box office hits. The film had set two new records with its opening weekend performance: firstly, it was the fastest Hindi film to break the global 300 crore barrier, and secondly, it was the first ever Hindi film to earn over 300 crores in its opening weekend! Pathane has become an essential theater artist who is celebrated throughout the country. The film is part of Aditya Chopras’ ambitious spy universe and features the country’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Read also : Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra Says Sajid Khan Showed Her His Private Part; asks Salman Khan to be his Bhaijaan and help them More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

