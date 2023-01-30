5 90s Bollywood Actors Who Aged Like Fine Wine And Why We Fell In Love With Them





Karuna Tyagi Updated: 36 minutes ago Follow Some actors have aged like fine wine and when you look at their photos, all you remember is how handsome they looked when they were young. If you are a kid of the 90s and want to feel nostalgic, check out some of the photos of these Bollywood actors and how they aged! Some of these actors are married and their children are exact replicas of their fathers, who were kids in the 90s. If you look at these old photos of these actors, you’ll just think, how and why! One look at some of these actors will have you saying HAWT! These actors now have a rugged look. Some have a man bun and some have sported the bushy mustache that looks like no one else. We look at 5 actors from the 90s and why we fell in love with them. 1.Salman Khan Salman Khan has gone from boy in love to action fighter. He was seen as Prem in many movies and in some movies he was seen as an ideal and obedient son. The ’90s lover has our hearts and still looks like he’s not aged a bit. 2. Saif Ali Khan PataudiSaif Ali Khan’s Nawab proved that most 90s actors aged like fine wine. Her Nawabi look and dress sense have often impressed many. Saif in the 90s was a boy in love and was even seen in negative roles. No matter what role he played, he excelled in everything and made us fall in love. The only hero of the 90s that still makes us gaga over him today. 3. Akshay Kumar The Bollywood Khiladi , Akshay Kumar has always been an action hero. Her chiseled body from the 90s is the same or could have changed for the better. His acting in many films made us fall in love with him. Although his chest hair was a talking point, we still fell in love with him.



4.Arjun Rampal Oh, what about him? Arjun Rampal has changed his look over time but we still love his 90s look which made us fall in love with him. Recently, he sported a rugged look, but before, his clean-shaven look with an innocent smile was enough to make us fall in love with him. 5.Shah Rukh Khan The Bollywood badshah and King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has always been a charmer. His recent release ‘ Pathane ‘, proved why we fell in love with him. He is also known as the king of romance and rightly so! (For more celebrity gossip, movie reviews, entertainment exclusives and trivia, download theMirchi Plus app.)

