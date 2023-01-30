Entertainment
Northwest Students Play Kiss, Marry, Kill With Northwest Buildings
Podcast (digital newspapers): Play in a new window | Download
Subscribe: Spotify |
In Digital Diaries Season 2, Episode 4, Northwestern students play Kiss, Marry, Kill with Northwestern buildings.
[music]
ANITA LI: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Anita Li. This is season two, episode four of the Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast following the college experience and asking students a question about life at Northwestern.
[scribble noise]
ANITA LI: This week is game night! We play Kiss, Marry, Kill: Northwestern Buildings Edition. To clarify, we’re not talking about the building we’d literally lay our lips on. It’s more about what we think of these places on campus.
ANITA LI: Weinberg’s junior and former staffer Sheena Tan has fond and less fond memories of Northwestern buildings, such as the McCormick Foundation Center.
SHEENA TAN: I would kiss MFC [Mccormick Foundation Center] because it is designed in a very beautiful way. I would absolutely marry Willard Hall because I was there with my roommate April Li, and it was an amazing experience. I love Fran’s. Willard is a house. It’s like white rice. It’s not always exciting, but you always have to have it.
ANITA LI: Tan would kill his freshman dorm, Elder Hall.
SHEENA TAN: One of the showers kept clogging, and it was overflowing and flooding the rooms across the hall. It was really disgusting and we were just showering in our own filth. And as if the water was accumulating. And there was mold on the pipes. It was a lot.
ANITA LI: Northwestern University Technological Institute was another unfavorite fan for several students, including Weinberg’s freshman Isabella Seo.
ISABEL SEO: I got lost there. I’ll get in the elevator, one way or another, I’m on the ground floor. I’m like, “How did I get here?” So I’m gonna kill Tech, kiss Mudd. I will marry Kresge.
[scribble noise]
ANITA LI: For Weinberg’s freshman, Yahya Arastu, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. He likes the conveniences of 560 Lincoln St., which is now called Schapiro Hall.
YAHYA ARASTU: That of the kiss is hard. I would go with Lincoln. Just a very aesthetically pleasing building, they have nice windows, a view of the lake and all that. Marie, I would say Main Library. There’s everything here, like lots of places to study, great options for getting work done, and you can spend a lot of time here without getting bored. Main is pretty ugly on the outside, but I think the inside really gives it life, and I think it has a lot of personality.
ANITA LI: The main library that Arastu refers to is more formally known as the University Library.
ANITA LI: If the university library had a personality, what would it look like?
YAHYA ARASTU: Loyal, cosy, I would say modest too, not too concerned about appearance and tinsel, but it’s like sure of himself, it’s known.
ANITA LI: However, according to Arastu, some campus buildings have run their course.
YAHYA ARASTU: Killing would be Norris. The interior is ok, but they really just need to improve it. They’re celebrating their fiftieth birthday and all, but they just need to let it go.
[scribble noise]
ANITA LI: Bienen and second-year communications student Mya Vandegrift also thought about each building’s personality.
MYA VANDEGRIFT: I’m going to kill the main library, I don’t like it. Marie Deering [Library]. Beautiful, solid, stable. I feel like Deering and I would have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful marriage. I feel like it’s old money, so I’d be taken care of and I could be a comfortable stay-at-home mom.
ANITA LI: Vandegrift imagined her marriage to Deering Library as being very northwest-centric.
MYA VANDEGRIFT: We would be one of those really grumpy couples who take their engagement photos at L’Arche. I would do it for Deering. I think their parents have definitely bought their place here. I would be okay with that because they are good looking and they are cultured and I believe they are a good person. I think we would probably get married at the Alice Millar Chapel, it’s a beautiful space.
ANITA LI: Vandegrift said she would embrace the Kellogg Global Hub.
MYA VANDEGRIFT: It’s really brilliant, it’s gorgeous, and maybe it would get me dinner at a really good restaurant.
ANITA LI: What makes you want to have an affair with Kellogg without getting married?
MYA VANDEGRIFT: Kellogg gives bro finance. It’s not that I wouldn’t want to marry Kellogg, it’s that Kellogg wouldn’t want to marry me. OK, look, I’m working on my own degree at the Bienen School of Music. If Kellogg and I got married, I’d be like their artist who lives in the attic and comes down for the holidays, but other than that, I’m just here.
ANITA LI: Like that woman from “Jane Eyre”?
MYA VANDEGRIFT: Yeah.
ANITA LI: Vandegrift also described a date between her and Kellogg.
MYA VANDEGRIFT: Somewhere expensive with steak and, like, wine and they explain wine to me and I sniff it and say something semi-smart.
ANITA LI: What would this semi-intelligent thing be?
MYA VANDEGRIFT: Yeah, no, the undertones, the layers in that – what year did you say it was? 2018, interesting… you know, I think I’ve had better 2020s than that. Oh is that your favourite? Oh, no, no, no, I meant no offense, I just did a workaway on a wine farm in southern Italy, no, you weren’t guilty, it’s fine, it’s fine, oh you get the check? Oh, you feel bad so you get the check? Oh, I’m good.
[music]
ANITA LI: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Anita Li. Thanks for listening to another episode of Digital Diaries. This episode was reported and produced by me. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Erica Schmitt, digital editors are Joanne Haner and Olatunji Osho-Williams, and editor-in-chief is Alex Perry. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.
[music]
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @lifeisfab02
RELATED STORIES:
— Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adapting to Evanston’s Great Freeze
— Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 2: If I Could Turn Back Time…
— Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 1: To change or not to change… the majors?
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/01/29/top-stories/digital-diaries-season-2-episode-4-kiss-marry-kill-northwestern-buildings-edition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Northwest Students Play Kiss, Marry, Kill With Northwest Buildings
- Philippines refuses to cooperate with ‘unacceptable’ ICC investigation into war on drugs
- PM Modi may flag two Vande Bharat Express trains for these routes on Feb 10
- Political News – Latest: Zahawi attacks press after looting. ‘Charisma’ Johnson Replacement Proposal | Latest Updates | political news
- “India only loved the Khans”
- Spring 2023 Couture Fashion Trend: Metallic – WWD
- 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 arrives in Australia
- Donald Trump reportedly has worried Republicans visiting his club ‘wearing a thread’
- Cameron Green in a race against time to recover from a frustrating finger injury, Mitchell Starc
- Three dead and more than 800 injured in the Iran earthquake
- 5 90s Bollywood Actors Who Aged Like Fine Wine And Why We Fell In Love With Them
- Imran Khan to contest 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming by-elections | India News