Northwest Students Play Kiss, Marry, Kill With Northwest Buildings

In Digital Diaries Season 2, Episode 4, Northwestern students play Kiss, Marry, Kill with Northwestern buildings.

ANITA LI: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Anita Li. This is season two, episode four of the Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast following the college experience and asking students a question about life at Northwestern.

ANITA LI: This week is game night! We play Kiss, Marry, Kill: Northwestern Buildings Edition. To clarify, we’re not talking about the building we’d literally lay our lips on. It’s more about what we think of these places on campus.

ANITA LI: Weinberg’s junior and former staffer Sheena Tan has fond and less fond memories of Northwestern buildings, such as the McCormick Foundation Center.

SHEENA TAN: I would kiss MFC [Mccormick Foundation Center] because it is designed in a very beautiful way. I would absolutely marry Willard Hall because I was there with my roommate April Li, and it was an amazing experience. I love Fran’s. Willard is a house. It’s like white rice. It’s not always exciting, but you always have to have it.

ANITA LI: Tan would kill his freshman dorm, Elder Hall.

SHEENA TAN: One of the showers kept clogging, and it was overflowing and flooding the rooms across the hall. It was really disgusting and we were just showering in our own filth. And as if the water was accumulating. And there was mold on the pipes. It was a lot.

ANITA LI: Northwestern University Technological Institute was another unfavorite fan for several students, including Weinberg’s freshman Isabella Seo.

ISABEL SEO: I got lost there. I’ll get in the elevator, one way or another, I’m on the ground floor. I’m like, “How did I get here?” So I’m gonna kill Tech, kiss Mudd. I will marry Kresge.

ANITA LI: For Weinberg’s freshman, Yahya Arastu, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. He likes the conveniences of 560 Lincoln St., which is now called Schapiro Hall.

YAHYA ARASTU: That of the kiss is hard. I would go with Lincoln. Just a very aesthetically pleasing building, they have nice windows, a view of the lake and all that. Marie, I would say Main Library. There’s everything here, like lots of places to study, great options for getting work done, and you can spend a lot of time here without getting bored. Main is pretty ugly on the outside, but I think the inside really gives it life, and I think it has a lot of personality.

ANITA LI: The main library that Arastu refers to is more formally known as the University Library.

ANITA LI: If the university library had a personality, what would it look like?

YAHYA ARASTU: Loyal, cosy, I would say modest too, not too concerned about appearance and tinsel, but it’s like sure of himself, it’s known.

ANITA LI: However, according to Arastu, some campus buildings have run their course.

YAHYA ARASTU: Killing would be Norris. The interior is ok, but they really just need to improve it. They’re celebrating their fiftieth birthday and all, but they just need to let it go.

ANITA LI: Bienen and second-year communications student Mya Vandegrift also thought about each building’s personality.

MYA VANDEGRIFT: I’m going to kill the main library, I don’t like it. Marie Deering [Library]. Beautiful, solid, stable. I feel like Deering and I would have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful marriage. I feel like it’s old money, so I’d be taken care of and I could be a comfortable stay-at-home mom.

ANITA LI: Vandegrift imagined her marriage to Deering Library as being very northwest-centric.

MYA VANDEGRIFT: We would be one of those really grumpy couples who take their engagement photos at L’Arche. I would do it for Deering. I think their parents have definitely bought their place here. I would be okay with that because they are good looking and they are cultured and I believe they are a good person. I think we would probably get married at the Alice Millar Chapel, it’s a beautiful space.

ANITA LI: Vandegrift said she would embrace the Kellogg Global Hub.

MYA VANDEGRIFT: It’s really brilliant, it’s gorgeous, and maybe it would get me dinner at a really good restaurant.

ANITA LI: What makes you want to have an affair with Kellogg without getting married?

MYA VANDEGRIFT: Kellogg gives bro finance. It’s not that I wouldn’t want to marry Kellogg, it’s that Kellogg wouldn’t want to marry me. OK, look, I’m working on my own degree at the Bienen School of Music. If Kellogg and I got married, I’d be like their artist who lives in the attic and comes down for the holidays, but other than that, I’m just here.

ANITA LI: Like that woman from “Jane Eyre”?

MYA VANDEGRIFT: Yeah.

ANITA LI: Vandegrift also described a date between her and Kellogg.

MYA VANDEGRIFT: Somewhere expensive with steak and, like, wine and they explain wine to me and I sniff it and say something semi-smart.

ANITA LI: What would this semi-intelligent thing be?

MYA VANDEGRIFT: Yeah, no, the undertones, the layers in that – what year did you say it was? 2018, interesting… you know, I think I’ve had better 2020s than that. Oh is that your favourite? Oh, no, no, no, I meant no offense, I just did a workaway on a wine farm in southern Italy, no, you weren’t guilty, it’s fine, it’s fine, oh you get the check? Oh, you feel bad so you get the check? Oh, I’m good.

ANITA LI: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Anita Li. Thanks for listening to another episode of Digital Diaries. This episode was reported and produced by me. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Erica Schmitt, digital editors are Joanne Haner and Olatunji Osho-Williams, and editor-in-chief is Alex Perry. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.

