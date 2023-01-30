Anurag Kashyap Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Approached Him 3 Weeks Before His Death For Collaboration And He Said “I Don’t Want To Talk”





Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which stars Alaya F in the central role. The filmmaker, who is known for speaking his mind and not mince words, recently made a shocking revelation about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor committed suicide on June 14, 2020, leaving his fans, family and friends in shock. Shortly after his death, Kashyap revealed that he refused to speak to SSR about a project because he was bitter about being ghosted by the actor in the past. In 2020, the filmmaker shared a screenshot of his conversation with someone who pitched for the late actor. In the same year, he even revealed in an interview that he was upset with SSR for dropping projects with him for bigger films. Now in the latest interview, Anurag Kashyap spilled the beans on the whole storyline and said he now feels pangs of guilt when he thinks of the moment someone approached by the name of Sushant Singh Rajput for a collaboration and he denied it. He said so while talking in detail about his spat with Abhay Deol. Anurag Kashyap told Showsha, A lot has changed, but I know I don’t have a filter. But it also made me realize that I don’t need to say everything. For example, this whole quarrel between me and Abhay. Someone was doing an article about why a really good actor like Abhay isn’t in movies anymore, and I talked about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly. And the day the unfortunate incident at SSR happened, I felt so bad. Three weeks before that, someone was trying to reach out because they wanted to talk, and I was like, no, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and apologized to him, because someone had told me that he was upset that I was speaking publicly about him. Anurag Kashyap spoke about his difference from Abhay Deol and said: It took me a year and a half of illness to realize a lot. I was so responsive; I would say things. I said things out of anger, out of reaction, to things that upset me. It took me a while to realize I was screaming, I was screaming in a room full of screaming people. No one listens to each other, not just me. This is what social media has become. And I backed off. I said: Why am I reacting to this? What bothers me? A while back, we told you that Anurag Kashyap called a few Bollywood movies cheap copies of Hollywood movies. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must Read:Naseeruddin Shah claims that the Bollywood bubble will soon burst with films in other languages ​​doing well: Satyanash Hogaya Hai. » Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

