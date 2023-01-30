Hollywood Premier for Missing Nick Johnsons | Webster Kirkwood Times

Making movies with his cousins ​​in his Kirkwood backyard led Nick D. Johnson to Hollywood, where his youthful enthusiasm continues to fuel his dreams.

Johnson’s feature debut that he co-wrote and co-directed, Missing, hit theaters Jan. 20, a loop moment since graduating from the University of Southern California in 2013.

The premiere is this week, and it’s been non-stop already. Were working on the home video, Johnson said from his office in Los Angeles two weeks ago. Were going to do the Blu-Ray commentary. I think I’ll shoot a series of sleepless nights.

Excited that his parents, Bob and Sandy, were flying out for the red carpet, Johnson looked forward to watching the movie with them on the big screen. The family memories of film going together run deep.

My parents and I like to go to the theater to see movies. I really want people to see this in the movies, said Johnson, who graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2009. It’s a new experience for me. It’s been a three-year process, and I’m really excited.

Johnson has worked hard in the industry, primarily as an editor and cinematographer, since graduating from college. In fact, it was editing and directing the virtual cinematography on 2018’s dormant hit Searching that led to the writing and directing of Missing with fellow actor Will Merrick. The latest movie isn’t exactly a sequel, but the second movie in the Searching franchise.

Johnson said he loves the whole process of making a movie, but his philosophy is to focus on the story.

It’s all about story, first and foremost. It was ingrained in us at USC, he said. The special effects, it is linked. I love telling tropes in new ways.

Missing is a mystery thriller that will have viewers wondering how well they know their loved ones. When her mother (Nia Long) goes missing while vacationing in Colombia with her new boyfriend, Junes’ (Storm Reid) search for answers is hampered by international bureaucracy.

Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her mother before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital investigation raises more questions than answers. When June spills secrets about her mother, she discovers she never really knew her.

Johnson, along with co-director Merrick, and producers Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, have been a close-knit group collaborating on films together. Ohanian and Chaganty, who

were the screenwriters of Searching, came up with the story of Missing. Chaganty also realized it.

We trust each other, Johnson said. Were all very good friends. We have different sensitivities, but we understand each other’s instincts. Aneesh and Sev are both really great with twist stories.

Johnson discussed the painstaking process of filmmaking, particularly its labor-intensive nature.

This film is very technical, so it was an extremely slow process. It’s almost like an animated movie because of the sequels. We have created so many things from scratch for this. Never underestimate how hard it is to make a movie, he said.

But I love every part of cinema, he added. I like to learn new things.

Working with the talent is something that was new to him, but which he says was a total pleasure. He said the cast of Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney and Nia Long was a dream team.

I was lucky to have this cast. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. We were very lucky, Johnson said. It was a challenge for the actors every step of the way, and because it’s a non-traditional film, the actors had to work on screen without a screen partner. They trusted us and the process.

Johnson said Reid had a depth to her that people who watched Euphoria may not have seen.

She’s really brilliant, and Nia is a legend, and I really respect her. She came so prepared. She was one of the highlights of achieving this, he said.

Kirkwood Roots

Johnson is proud of his Kirkwood roots and the support he received from teachers during his years at Kirkwood High School.

Kirkwood is truly a supportive school for the arts, he said. The English teachers introduced me to great films at an early age and I started to learn the style.

Kelly Schnider at Kirkwood High is so supportive and creative, he added.

Johnson embraced acting at a young age. As a teenager Muny, he performed on stage at the famous St. Louis Forest Park Outdoor Theater. He has also been involved with the Kirkwood Theater Guild, Shrewsbury Youth Theatre, Shooting Star Productions and others.

Johnson said being part of the cast of Les Miserables with Shooting Star Productions, a St. Louis youth theater company, was one of the highlights of his youth.

Johnson said he felt his theater training helped him with editing and other cinematic aspects.

I love acting. You allow yourself to be very vulnerable and honest and in the moment, he said. It is a unique situation. I like to reconstruct it for a film. It’s a fun experience.

While he can’t yet share what’s next, Johnsons is excited about the opportunities ahead.

I really love doing this, and I love Kirkwood, and all of that has prepared me for now,” he said.