Harness Bollywood to de-synthesize the shared nuclear geopolitical identity between India and Pakistan

In March 2022, an accidental launch of the Brahmos missile during routine maintenance and inspection traveled into the territory of Pakistan and hit near the town of Mian Channu, just over 100 kilometers away. west of the international border. India, however, reportedly did not immediately alert Pakistan about the accidental launch using its high-level military hotlines. Moreover, India has taken two days since the incident to make a public statement. The unsatisfactory nature of New Delhi’s response to such an unprecedented incident has major ramifications for the stability of the crisis between the two nations and damages India’s image as a responsible nuclear power.

Now that India has become the only nuclear-weapon state to accidentally or unintentionally launch a missile at another nuclear-weapon state, New Delhi must consider whether it wants to grapple with this dubious distinction or perhaps she do something to recover her broken image? If Americans had to face this question instead, perhaps ten years from now Hollywood would come up with a story that would clearly highlight the conventional nature of the accidentally launched missile and the zero likelihood of something similar happening. in its nuclear arsenals due to strict separation of control as well as the locations of conventional and nuclear weapons (Indian context). The narrative twist would shift the focus from one-time errors to the strict institutional and operational safeguards put in the first place precisely to prevent such an error from becoming a nefarious consequence of epic proportions!

Does Bollywood, however, have the impetus for such conceptualization of soft power to execute the communicative potential and manipulative capacity of Indian states? While movies have played a significant role in defining and influencing America’s nuclear geopolitical ideologywhether portraying the military utility of nuclear weapons in post-Hiroshima films, illustrating the nightmarish terror of global thermonuclear holocaust, or showing less apocalyptic dilemmas involving nuclear proliferation and the elimination of radioactive waste in the post-Cold War era. framework for articulating the malaise of nuclear terrorism. In the movie December 16, antagonist Dost Khan (Gulshan Grover) intends to destroy India by detonating a nuclear device he purchased with hawalamoney or illicit funds. bomb to liberate Kashmir from India. The 2006 blockbuster Fanaa also told a story in which Kashmiri separatists attempted to seize a nuclear device.

The common thread running through these films involving nuclear icons is that they only convey stories of nomadic anti-nationalists. Nuclear weapons are conspicuously absent from any Indo-Pakistani patriotic film made by Bollywood. Reflecting on Bollywood’s reluctance to show nuclear missiles in patriotic films between the two declared nuclear powers, Raminder Kaur, professor of anthropology and cultural studies at the University of Sussex, believes that the destructive power of nuclear weapons is too gruesome for a patriotic nation-state to even consider as a potential weapon in push-button patriotic movies.

Such analysis is eerily ignorant of the prevailing nuclear geopolitics of the Indian subcontinent where Pakistan has a declared nuclear warfare doctrine called full-spectrum deterrence which aims to deter threats ranging from sub-conventional to strategic levels. To reaffirm this policy, Pakistan has developed tactical nuclear weapons to fill the subconventional void in its deterrence posture. The implication is that although Pakistan views nuclear weapons as a weapon of last resort, it reserves the option of using them first against a nuclear-weapon state at the (sub-)conventional level. Moreover, Pakistani generals have engaged in nuclear tightrope to defuse tensions with India on Islamabad terms in many cases such as 1990 crisis, 2002 Operation Parakram and 2019 crisis. The destructive power of nuclear weapons is therefore hardly too gruesome for any Pakistani patriot or the nation-state of Pakistan itself. is.

American films, past and present, have never shied away from depicting rogue patriots or even the enemy national government using nuclear weapons to pursue their megalomaniac group or national interests. Currently premiering on Amazon Prime, Tom Clancys Jack Ryan Season 3 is a good example. The villains are a rogue faction within the Russian government who plan to detonate a low-yield nuclear warhead in central Europe to start a global war in an effort to revive the former USSR. Films like 13 Days, on the other hand, depicted the historic event of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. It artfully shows how America tried everything to find a non-offensive solution to the withdrawal of missiles from the island. to prevent the crisis from escalating. The Kennedy administration’s decision to quarantine Cuba instead of a ground and air offensive to force the removal of Soviet nuclear missiles that had been stationed there was aptly described as a ripe sign of a responsible nuclear power.

To be fair to the Russians, mistakes and accidents also happened on the American side, which could have started a war during those crucial thirteen days. For example, during a US anti-submarine operation near the island of Cuba, explosives were dropped around Soviet submarines. to force them to surface. This caused the Soviet captain to mistakenly assume his submarine was under attack and almost launch nuclear-tipped torpedoes at the Americans. Another episode of the crisis included a U-2 spy plane that accidentally entered Soviet airspace, leading Prime Minister Khrushchev to believe Washington was refining coordinates for a nuclear assault. Any of these actions could have triggered a nuclear World War III. , but the narrative shaped by Hollywood films successfully projected an image of America as a model nation in nuclear management.

In film after film, this biased portrayal is promoted to reinforce a particular narrative that the terror of nuclear weaponry is not so much in the formidable technology itself but in those who want to use it, in this case the Russians. The United States, meanwhile, is always shown practicing the policy of deterrence.

Going back to the Indo-Pakistani dynamic, shaping the narrative on the Indian side thankfully doesn’t require major laundering like the Americans do, as New Delhi has a stellar nuclear management record. Moreover, Pakistan’s record of nuclear proliferation and slashing inevitably provides far more material for shaping narratives than the Soviets ever gave Americans. nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan in North Korea, Libya and Iran was discovered.

In the absence of India’s own narrative, the pushed but widespread Western narrative of South Asia being a nuclear flashpoint of the world lives on. Since India and Pakistan both belong to South Asia, the nuclear bogeyman narrative creates a farce of equivalence between a nation known for selling nuclear secrets and sticking to a posture of first use to a nation that adheres to three export control regimes and maintains a non-first use declaration. (UNF) stance. Like an albatross around its neck, the weight of South Asia as a nuclear hotbed could have, to some extent, limited New Delhi’s options to inflict a limited war on Pakistan in response to Islamabad’s support for the proxy wars. The only way India can counter this global narrative is to disconnect from Pakistan by amplifying its proliferation and shrewdness record, while portraying itself as a benign responsible nuclear power. Films, in this regard, have enormous potential to shape a favorable narrative for India.

While Bollywood is well within its rights not to push India’s narrative, the Indian government also deserves a kick on its back for not pushing the industry with inducements to release films about nuclear geopolitics. More often than not, Indian filmmakers are denied filming in strategic locations. On the other hand, in the United States, the United States Air Force (USAF) generously allowed several minutes of footage in the 1955 Paramount image from Strategic Air Command depicting B-36s and B -47 flying in stunning scenery to justify the need for a soaring strategic bomber. fleet against the Soviet threat. During one of the film’s briefing scenes, one of the Commanding General’s remarks, … a B-47 with three crew members has more destructive power than the entire B-29 fleet against the Japan. Other examples of symbiosis between Hollywood and the US government include the film Beginning or the End (1947) which was made with the blessing of the Truman administration to justify the atomic bombing of Japan.

The Indian government can also take inspiration from the American playbook and look to Bollywood to effectively communicate a pro-India nuclear geopolitical narrative.

The author is a Research Associate, Center for Air Power Studies, PhD Scholar, OP Jindal Global University.

