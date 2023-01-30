Valentine’s Day 2023: 5 Bollywood movies for the remaining couples to watch





From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, here are five romantic Bollywood movies you can watch with your partner if you like…

If you are a hopeless romantic, then Bollywood movies are your guilty pleasure. And what better occasion than the season of love, Valentine's Day, to celebrate with the best of Hindi romantic cinema. Humans are suckers for romance and happy endings and nothing can satisfy their guilty pleasure more than fictional romance. Hindi cinema romantic classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and other Shah Rukh Khan films are everyone's must-watch. But just as Pathaan celebrates SRK's return to action, we can look for romance in other corners of Bollywood. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, here are five romantic Bollywood movies you can watch with your partner in case you're planning on sticking around this Valentine's Day. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani The 2013 coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin is a fan favorite. It's a film filled with stories of friendship and romance. The last scene where Bunny (Ranbir) comes to Naina (Padukone) for good and proposes to her, melts our hearts every time. Don't miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters You go or you don't In this 2008 Imran Khan and Genelia DSouza starring Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Aditi (DSouza) and her best friend Jai (Khan) fall in love, but only confuse it as friendship. Eventually, the two characters realize their love for each other. When Aditi moves to a foreign country, Jai realizes he has to do his big thing. He dramatically stops her at the airport and makes her a memorable proposal that marks the public. Jab we met The 2007 Hindi romantic comedy film Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gave us one of Geet's most memorable characters, and is a must-see romantic film. Director Imtiaz Ali follows Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken businessman who leaves his office and takes a train to Delhi where he meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena), a talkative Punjabi girl. After many ups and downs, heartbreaks and confusions, the film tells how they end up finding each other. I love Aaj Kal Another iconic romantic film for Millennials from Imtiaz Ali is Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's starring romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal. Although the concept of soul mates has evolved over time, the film explores the philosophy of pure love, which never changes. Don't Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He's Here to Stay Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan After the popularity and success of the 2017 Bollywood romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the 2020 romantic comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan became its spiritual successor. Starring Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar with Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, the film tells the story of a gay couple who struggle to persuade one of the parents into their relationship.

