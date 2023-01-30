One-sided Pakistani love in Bollywood

In Pathanereleased on January 25 amid online and street protests, Shahrukh Khan plays an agent from India’s RAW intelligence wing while Deepika Padukone, an agent from Pakistan’s ISI spy agency.

RAW is Research and Analysis Wing and ISI is Inter-Services Intelligence.

In one of their jokes, he finds out about his background as a doctor turned ISI agent and observes, “So you joined the ISI to serve humanity.

The exact phrase used is service to humanity.

Unlike the films’ antagonist Jim, who is a former Indian soldier turned rogue (he is a winner of the Veer Puraskar award, where the board of censors had Ashok Chakra replaced with that title), Rubina Mohsin’s character Deepikas has no no disagreement with his government.

She notices that there is only one bad apple in her (noble) country a certain military general. If my people find out, they’ll hang him in the blood, she said.

Eventually, she allies with Pathaan to kill Jim who creates a biobomb to kill the Indians, following a fallout with the Indian government.

One wonders if the filmmakers confused the ISI with UNICEF in this humanitarian portrayal of an agency known for its role in terrorism. Or, for that matter, the various ISI (Indian Statistical Institute) colleges.

In this regard, a tweet by defense journalist Gaurav Sawant has gone viral in which he writes, Pak ISI is only friendly in Bollywood movies. In life, the ISI was responsible for bleeding India from the Mumbai serial explosions in 1993 (257 killed) to 11/26 (166 killed) and although it was allowed to investigate Pathankot, refused to investigate and punish the perpetrators of radical Islamist terror.

He is waiting to see if the film still gets a release in Pakistan, which has banned Tiger Ek Tha and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai of the so-called YRF Spy Universe, of which Pathane is the latest, for simply showing a Pakistani spy (played by Katrina Kaif) falling in love with an Indian spy (played by Salman Khan).

This was despite Kaif’s character being shown as friendly towards India.

Writer-director Kabir Khan expressed surprise at Pakistan’s decision saying his film is not anti-Pakistan. The film paid the price because Bollywood has made insensitive, jingoistic films in the past, complained Khan, who, as readers may recall, called Mughals the original nation-builders in an interview from 2021.

PathaneThe pro-ISI plot angered many Indians, who voiced their protest on social media. The anger doesn’t seem to be limited to this movie, but a reaction to Bollywood’s serial glorification of Pakistanis through fictional storylines.

Pro-Pakistan Film Series

Recently, films such as PACK (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015, also written-directed by Kabir Khan), Razi (2018), Indoo Ki Jawani (2020) and 83 (2021) were blatant, almost cringe-worthy, in their pro-Pakistan agenda.

PACK showed an Indian Hindu woman who fell in love with a Pakistani Muslim during her studies in Belgium, but was prevented from marrying him by a Hindu godmother because of her religion.

While the man-god leads her to believe that Sarfaraz betrayed her, she later discovers that he is in fact so attached to her that he has annoyed Pakistani embassy officials by repeatedly asking them s they had received a call from her.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan showed an Indian Hindu crossing the border to reach Pakistan, for a humanitarian act of return of a girl who had accidentally separated from her Pakistani parents, while they were visiting India. The cinematic portrayal of Pakistanis is so kind that one wonders why a Hindu, Sikh or Christian migrates to India to live in the slums as refugees.

For example, commuters on a bus in Pakistan are so impressed with Pawan Chaturvedis’ intentions that they together fool the cops for him. The first one maulana whom he meets turns out to be a progressive man who doesn’t care about Pawan’s religious views and even says Jai Shri Ram.

The friendliness of Pakistanis impresses Pawan, a fork-goes Sanghi, so much that he begins to do hello instead of Hiand visit a mosque to of them when he is about to lose hope of being able to unite the girl with her parents.

In the mosque, play a sufi qawwali Bhar Do Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad, which was actually composed in Pakistan decades ago. The qawwali featured in a 1975 Pakistani Ben Badal Barsaat (1975), before infiltrating across the border in no time.

In the 1978 movie Ganga ki Saugandh, a character named Kallu Chamar (Pran), tired of atrocities by a bond of Pandit-Lala-Thakur, discovers humanity in a mosque with this song as background music.

The film was written by Wajahat Hussain Mirza Changezi (and produced-directed by his nephew Sultan Ahmed), who moved to Pakistan permanently soon after.

Razi, which told the true story of an Indian woman who went to Pakistan as a RAW secret agent, was harshly criticized by the author of the book on which the film was based. Harinder Sikka, author of Call Sehmatopenly expressed his anger towards director Meghna Gulzar for her pro-Pakistani approach.

Sikka said he blundered by letting Gulzar adapt his book. Among other things, he said that while the film showed the agent returning home depressed and disillusioned by Operation RAW, she had, in effect, returned to a royal red carpet welcome and saluted the tricolor.

Indoo Ki Jawani, produced by T-Series, stands out in this list for its plot showing a Pakistani Muslim man saving an Indian Hindu woman in the city of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, from an unnamed terrorist. nor religion. Eventually, the two fall in love.

The plot is bizarre in its development and shows that the man is visiting India to meet his relatives and meets the woman through Dinder (a Tinder play).

When the woman expresses her surprise and fear that he is not an Indian but a Pakistani, the man shames her for being a fanatic.

Film 83also written and directed by Kabir Khan, was based on the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev which won the World Cup in 1983.

The film went out of its way to show Pakistanis cheering for the Indian victory. It showed Indian soldiers clinging to cricket commentary and thus failing to respond to Pakistani army attacks along the border.

Finally, the latter are filled with compassion and decide to stop the bombardments so that their Indian counterparts can enjoy the match.

Fiction versus reality

This display of love and cordiality by Pakistani spy agents and the people towards India and its people, depicted in Bollywood films, has always been accompanied by hostility in real life.

In a sensational revelation in 2020, Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry admitted Pakistan’s role in the despicable Pulwama attack a year earlier, where at least 49 Indian soldiers were killed.

Previously, Bollywood movies such as Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) were made with a similar program, only to turn out horribly wrong.

Veeru Devgan’s production was seen by many as a promoter of the controversial Gujral doctrine which dismantled India’s covert action in Pakistan and showed Indians and Pakistanis embracing each other to get along for put an end to all conflicts.

The same year this film was released, India was caught off guard when Pakistan launched an intrusion in Kargil.

Later gruesome details has emerged of the conduct of Pakistan after the capture of Captain Saurabh Kalia and his soldiers by Pakistani troops. They were brutally tortured and killed in flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention.

Their bodies were burned with cigarette butts, limbs cut off, teeth knocked out, skulls fractured, noses and lips cut off, eardrums pierced with hot iron rods, the genitals were cut off and the eyes were pierced.

Pakistan’s role in carrying out jihadist terrorism in Kashmir is undisputed and well known. But in 2014, Bollywood director-producer Vishal Bhardwaj and writer Basharat peer teamed up to release Haidera brazen and one-sided depiction of the conflict in Kashmir to show the Indian military and state as the real enemy of peace.

Unlike Bollywood, the Pakistani film industry has not made any films that show Indian agencies or its majority population in even a slightly favorable light.

The 2013 movie Wherewhich was Pakistan’s most expensive film when it was released, showed RAW carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The film also whitewashed hate-fueled Islamist atrocities and showed the Hindu faith in a bad light, through scenes where Pakistanis were shown discuss how all who converted to Islam in the Indian subcontinent did so because they found their original beliefs outdated in the face of Islam.

The second part of the film is in preparation.

The same year as Where released in Pakistan, its lead actress Meesha Shafi appeared in a Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The distributor of the films was ARY Films, which continued distribute PACK in Pakistan the following year.

The main actor of WhereShaan Shahid, used to star in violently anti-Hindu films such as Moosa Khan and Muslimboth released only three years later Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Muslim (2001) was based on the conflict in Kashmir, which Pakistan has claimed as its own since partition. The movie starts with leke rahenge azaadi slogans and a muslim woman telling her child to end the hindu raj. This is followed by scenes showing Indian army men killing innocent Muslim children and raping Muslim women.

The film also starred Zeba Bakhtiyar and Jawed Sheikh, two Pakistani superstars who have also appeared in Bollywood films.

While Bakhtiar featured alongside Rishi Kapoor in the 1991 film Henna produced by RK Studios, Sheikh became a Bollywood regular after Muslim.

He was cast in Ajay Devgn-starrer shikar (2005), Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar-starred Jaan-E-Mann (2006), starring Akshay Kumar Namaste London (2007), starring Shahrukh Khan Om Shanti Om (2007), Heaven (2008), Yuvvraaj (2008), Tamasha (2015) and Happy Bag Jayegi (2016).

Moosa Khan is the story of a Muslim boy who grows up surrounded by extremist Hindu pundits and avenges the murder of his father. The pundits, sporting robes of tilak and saffron and depicted as snarling, drooling evil men, live in a temple that has a python in stark contrast to the doves that adorn a nearby mosque.

When Shahid’s character is about to kill the evil pundits who plead to be spared, it’s thundering“Hindu, you do Ram Ram Karta, main Allah Allah Karta Jaunga” (Hindu, you keep chanting your Ram Ram, I will chant Allah instead).

Aamir Khan offered Shahid a lead role in his 2008 film Ghajiniwhich he refused for personal reasons.

Note: This is the first in a two-part series on this topic. In the following article, we analyze the one-sided love for Pakistan in Bollywood through the statements of film professionals from both sides.