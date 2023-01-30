Top 5: Bollywood Rules Regional Box Office





1. Pathane: The film released with SRK and Deepika Padukone in the main cast with John Abraham playing the antagonist, blew up the Indian box office with impressive collections all over. It’s not just a surprise but a delight to see the film set new records by pulling off the big collection in the shortest amount of time. The film has already made Rs 560 Cr, breaking even by all means and returning to profit in the first weekend. Despite making the film at Rs 250 Cr, achieving this feat of profitability is something phenomenal. We have to see how the full run of the film will be in the coming week. 2. Walter Verayya: The film completed its third weekend in theaters. The revenue generated over the weekend was impressive and the film made its way to the top of the box office charts. Audiences in India and abroad gave the film the highest praise of the season. The film became Sankranthi’s champion and continued to sell out in many places, although there was a small dip thereafter. It made a huge collection of Rs 220 Cr in box office earnings. 3. Veera Simha Reddy: Balakrishna’s film initially received a warm reception from fans. However, its success was short-lived as attendance dwindled from the second day. The film’s reliance on violence and lack of comedic elements made it less appealing to wider audiences. Weekend income was affected. Despite these drawbacks, the film remains one of the best performers of the season, currently in third place. 4. Hunting: The film released without hype ended up as a wet squib. The openings were mediocre and the collections miserable. Sudheer Babu failed to back this film with his image or performance. The 10-year-old Malayalam film was made with extra Telugu pulp and was ignored by audiences. The film’s full run almost ended during the first weekend of the release. 5. Mallikapuram: This little publicized film caught the attention of a set of spectators. This Malayalam dubbed film has Unni Mukundan and Saiju Kurup in the lead roles and directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. Malikappuram is all about an intense desire of Kallu, an 8-year-old boy from Panchalimedu village. Although the collections were not that impressive, they made their presence felt.

