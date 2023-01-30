Wednesday Addams original Lisa Loring removed from life support, dies at 64

ABC Photo Archive/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lisa Loring, the quirky Wednesday Addams who played the spooky offspring in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, died at the age of 64.

Lisa Loring newsHer death was announced by friends on social media, who said she fell into a coma and died on January 28.

Close friend Laurie Jacobson broke the news Sunday night via Facebook and described how Loring suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure four days ago. She was on life support for three days until her family made the difficult decision to remove her and she died last night.

She’s embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts forever like Wednesday Addams, Jacobson wrote.

Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisas legacy in the world of entertainment is enormous. And the legacy for his family and friends of a wealth of humor, affection and love will live long in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Shit, girl… you were a ton of fun.

loringDeath comes on the heels of a resurgence in popularity for young Addams, thanks to Jenna Ortegas representation in the hit Netflix series. Ortega had not commented at the time of publication.

Despite a number of variations over the years, including iconic 90s films starring Christine Ricci as WednesdayLoring was the first to play the character in Charles Addams’ television adaptation New Yorker cartoons. The show ran for two seasons between 1964 and 1966. Ricci had also not commented at the time of publication.

Loring, who was 8 when she filmed the end of the series, was ultimately cast due to her resemblance to Carolyn Jones, who played matriarch Morticia Addams on the show. According to the entertainment publicist Danny Deraneyher ability to quickly memorize her lines helped her land the role.

John Astin, who played patriarch Gomez Addams, is now the sole surviving actor from the original series.

Of course, Jenna Ortegas Wednesday Addams is absolutely perfect

We were very close and often worked together. I know she was very weak, said Butch Patrick, who blogs about another iconic 60s sitcom, The Munsters. I was with him a few weeks ago. Good luck my friend.

Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld, wrote that the couple had been friends since they were teenagers. I’m a little too shaken and saddened to make many calls and I know you would like to know.

A school friend, Geoffrey Mark, described how he knew Loring while she was filming the series and revealed that she was his first kiss.

I met Lisa Loring in September 1965. She used her real name Lisa DeCinces when we attended Dixie Canyon Elementary School together in Sherman Oaks, California, he wrote.

We were in the same class. She ended up being Wednesday the The Addams Family during this time and began to appear on The Pruitts of Southampton with my friend Phyllis Diller. I used to do her homework for her because she had trouble concentrating and was in danger of being held back due to poor grades.

Her wardrobe consisted of wild paper dresses, plastic dresses, mini skirts and go-go boots. She was flirtatious and very confused in dealing with the public actress and the little private girl. I don’t think she ever understood it.

She gave me my first kiss on the lips. We were eight. Decades later, I interviewed her on camera for a documentary I was writing and producing with Robert Corsini on The Addams Family.

She was always flirtatious, but a difficult life full of bad choices was visible on her face. It made me very sad. Lisa left the building. It makes me even sadder.

Loring has also starred in shows such as The Phyllis Diller Show, The UNCLE’s daughter. and fantasy island, to name a few. She reprized her role as Wednesday in 1977 in the Addams Family made-for-TV movie, Halloween with the New Addams Family.

She last appeared on screen in 2015 as part of the film Doctor Spine.

