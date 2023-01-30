Entertainment
Bill Gates, Anthony Albanese and Rachel Griffiths attend the finale
The Australian Open may not have been able to draw viewers, but it did attract some serious star power on Sunday night.
Celebrity spectators flocked to watch Novak Djokovics win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rod Laver Arena, continuing the steady stream of high-profile figures attending the event this month.
US billionaire Bill Gates, worth an estimated $146 billion, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a second appearance at Melbourne Park when they turned out for the men’s final on Sunday.
It comes after celebrities and stars were spotted at the women’s final on Saturday night with Russell Crowe, Pip Edwards and Sophie Monk among fans watching as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to win her first Grand Slam title.
There were even more big names on Sunday with Hollywood actress Rachel Griffiths, former Aussie Test captain Ricky Ponting, TV icon Eddie McGuire and billionaire pub tycoon Justin Hemmes all spotted in the crowd.
Albanese was pictured in a rather compromised position just as he ate chocolate ice cream while seated alongside partner Jodi Haydon.
The 59-year-old was on Friday received a round of applause from the crowd inside Rod Laver Arena when he was called out by a fan during Djokovic’s semi-final win.
With the crowd in silence, a spectator could be heard shouting: Wave to us, Albo.
Sitting alongside US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and President of Tennis Australia Jayne Hrdlicka, Albanese responded with a sheepish wave.
The crowd laughed at the exchange before TV cameras showed Albanese laughing with those around him.
The event was criticized by many, with the tournament missing the star power of Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios. However, the men’s final was a very different sight.
The battle between Djokovic and Tsitsipas drew a huge response from Melbourne’s large Greek and Serbian communities with a record attendance of 45,832 fans.
It broke the previous record for the men’s final when 31,000 fans visited Melbourne Park on Day 14 in 2020.
There were wild scenes of fans watching on the big screen in Melbourne Park with people crammed into the event, despite the Rod Laver Arena having a capacity of around 15,000.
They were all treated to a spectacular spectacle.
An emotional Djokovic called it the biggest win of my life after sweeping Tsitsipas to claim his 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadals 22 Grand Slam crowns on Sunday.
The Serb will return to world number one after overcoming a hamstring injury and off-court drama to defeat the Greek third seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5 ) at the Rod Laver Arena. .
The 35-year-old then climbed into his players’ box to hug his mum and broke down in uncontrollable tears.
His father Srdjan disappeared again after he sparked controversy by posing with a fan carrying a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on Wednesday.
The emphatic win over Tsitsipas capped Djokovic’s remarkable return to Melbourne Park, having missed last year’s tournament when he was sent off for his Covid vaccination stance.
I have to say it’s been one of the toughest tournaments I’ve ever played considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year, he said, wearing a jacket with the number 22 on it.
Djokovic, who was more emotional than usual, added: Only my team and my family know what we’ve been through in the last four or five weeks and that’s why I would probably say this is the biggest win. of my life given the circumstances.
He later explained that he and his father had decided it would be best for Djokovic senior not to be pitchside, with his absence leaving an empty seat in his players’ box. It was the same in the semi-finals.
It hurts him and me a lot because these are special and unique moments that do not know if they are repeated, Djokovic said.
– With AFP
