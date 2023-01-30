Mike Tyson visits Hollywood dispensary, sponsors products while discussing his career – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Entertainment
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – People may know Mike Tyson as the heavyweight champion of the world, but he takes a different approach to the business of knocking people to the ground.
He was once called the baddest man on the planet as he beat up anyone who entered the ring with him. Tyson is still considered by many to be the people’s champion, but now that name is given for a different reason.
You know, you saw me was a mess, Tyson said. Now I smoke cannabis and do my psychedelic and I’m very grateful.
The most dangerous man in the ring at one time has undergone a complete transformation. Tyson has a cannabis company named Tyson 2.0.
Tyson 2.0 is the way to go. It makes you see a UFO, Tyson said in a viral video promoting his product.
He was in good spirits when he visited the MV Cannabis Dispensary in Hollywood where Tyson 2.0 is sold.
The former boxer first brought a wide range of marijuana to market in 2016. The Tysons company earns over $6,000 a month.
I believe the sky is the limit when it comes to the cannabis system, Tyson said. I don’t even have to get involved. It will continue after I am gone. [Cannabis] is here to stay.
Fans shared their excitement at the event where they got to meet the legendary fighter.
It’s Mike Tyson, you know what I mean? said Anthony Gacitua. I grew up watching the guy.
Charlie Smith, another longtime Tyson fan, said he listened to the now-cannabis businessman speak on a podcast.
I heard how he talked about chilling out and relaxing, Smith said. It made sense for cannabis to line up with that.
Tyson has a wide variety of products, including cannabis ear-shaped gummies, Mike Bites, which was inspired by the 1997 heavyweight title fight where he bit off a piece of Evander’s ear Holyfields.
[Evander] love it,” Tyson said. At first he thought it was a little weird, he didn’t get it, but once he got it he loved it.
At 56, Tyson still trains five days a week as he has never officially retired from the ring. His last competition was in 2020 when the Staples Center in Los Angeles hosted an exhibition fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.; Tyson hasn’t played another game since then, but he said anything was possible.
I’m still fit, I can still walk and my back isn’t bad, so you see, he said.
When asked if he misses the fight, Tyson replied: No, not as much as I miss him, but I have a good relationship with him.
Tyson plans to build a 420-acre cannabis theme park in Southern California.
Holyfield is even getting into the cannabis industry with their own ear-shaped gummies called Holy Ears.
