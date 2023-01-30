Vampire Diaries actress Annie Wersching dies at 45

Actress Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series 24 and for providing the voice of Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died. She was 45 years old.

Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us,” wrote on Twitter that We have just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts are with her loved ones.

Actress Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching in the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted, We love you Annie Wersching. We will miss you very much.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching has appeared on dozens of television shows over her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in Star Trek: Enterprise, and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of 24, Bosch, “The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways, The Rookie, and most recently the second season of Star Trek. : Picard as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game The Last of Us.

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued to work. She is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up on Sunday to support the family.