Lisa Loring, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, dies at 64





Lisa Loring, whose chilling but cherubic portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 1960s TV series The Addams Family sparked a role that has been revived in films and, more recently, a popular Netflix series, is died Saturday in Burbank, Calif. She was 64 years old. Her death, in a hospital, was confirmed by her daughter Vanessa Callies Dominguez, who said Ms Loring was taken off a ventilator after a stroke. Ms Loring auditioned for the role of Wednesday when she was 5. Her grandmother owned a Mexican restaurant on Ventura Boulevard in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles that was popular with people in the movie industry, Ms. Dominguez said. Through these connections, Ms Loring did some child modeling before being offered the part in The Addams Family in 1964. I got it because of my pout, Ms Loring said in an interview with the soap opera magazine Daytimers in 1980.

In an episode that has become a fan favorite, she teaches the family butler, Lurch, how to dance. Relax a little, says Wednesday, all slippery feet and wobbly knees as she cheers on her zombie sidekick. Let yourself go.

Lisa Ann DeCinces was born on February 16, 1958, in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, the only child of James P. DeCinces, who was stationed there with the US Navy, and Judith Ann (Callies) DeCinces. Her parents divorced shortly after the family moved to Los Angeles when she was a toddler. The Addams Family, which premiered on ABC in 1964, was based on creepy but harmless characters Charles Addams created for a cartoon series that first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938. The television series focused primarily about Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia (John Astin and Carolyn Jones), as heads of a goofy family that included Uncle Fester; Grandmother ; Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley; and a disembodied hand, known as Thing, that emerged from a box. Addams did not give names to his characters until they were developed for television in the mid-1960s. He said he named Wednesday after a line from the nursery rhyme Mondays Child, which noted that Wednesday’s child is full of misfortune.

With her dark clothes and braided hair framing a pale face, Ms Loring starred on Wednesday as a young girl obsessed with death, who talked about chopping off her doll’s head or feeding her pet spider.

Ms Loring returned to school after The Addams Family was canceled in 1966. She first married aged 15, gave birth to her first child, then divorced a year later late, her daughter said. She reprized the role of Wednesday Addams for a 1977 Halloween reunion special with the new Addams Family. Her other TV credits include The Girl From UNCLE, Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones. His film credits include Savage Harbor (1987), Way Down in Chinatown (2014) and Doctor Spine (2015). In 1980, she was cast as Cricket Montgomery on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns. Ms Dominguez said her mother thought of acting as a way to support her family as a single mother. Acting was not her love, Ms. Dominguez said. It’s something that happened to him in his life. In addition to Ms. Dominguez, Ms. Loring is survived by another daughter, Marianne Stevenson Keller, and two grandchildren. Mrs. Lorings’ first three marriages ended in divorce. Her husband, Graham Ritch, died last year, Ms Dominguez said.

Wednesday Addams’ role has been re-imagined many times for television, film, and stage. The latest incarnation is Wednesday, a Netflix series starring 20-year-old Jenna Ortega as the teenage version of the character who is sent to a boarding school for outcasts, vampires and werewolves. Ms. Ortega has quoted Mrs. Loring among the inspirations for his iteration of Wednesday’s dance moves, which caused a stir on TikTok and in dance clubs. In a meeting at Silicon Valley Comic Con in 2018, Ms. Loring said she was so young when she auditioned to play on Wednesday that she hadn’t yet learned to read, let alone dance. Who taught me to dance like that? she says. I can’t dance like this!

