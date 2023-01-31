8 exciting events to discover in February





From movie screenings to whimsical brotherhood footwork, there are plenty of opportunities to engage with black history, global culture, and diverse voices in arts and technology this month. Here’s your guide to everything in store. For more things to do in February, check out the Pitts events calendar. See a Shakespeare classic set in Harlem February 1 to 19, several times The classic comedy A Midsummer Nights Dream is narrated by Justin Emeka, Resident Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater (PPT). About the production, PPT writes that Emeka draws inspiration from the art and music of the Harlem Renaissance to breathe new life and humor into Shakespeare’s beloved story, contemporary fashions and ancient rituals. Attendees can expect a celebration of black culture and influences from around the world. Where: OReilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 Tickets: $32 to $80 Go out with Step Afrika! Wednesday, February 1, 7 p.m. Black fraternities and sororities in the United States have historically practiced stepping, a form of polyrhythmic dance that uses the body as a percussive instrument. Stage Africa! the first professional company dedicated to the tradition is hailed by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the world for productions that expand and blend stages of American history with other global influences . Where: Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 Tickets: $31 to $40. Contact customer service to schedule or request more information about wheelchair seating or assisted listening. Hack into tech during She Innovates 2023 February 3-5, several times The Pitts Women’s Hackathon welcomes all students, regardless of year or major, to participate in a weekend of creativity, coding, and making. The event will also include discussions with leaders from industry and academia on a range of topics, such as being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, empowerment and leadership. Where: Alumni Hall, Connolly Ballroom, 4227 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15260 Tickets: This is a ticketless event, but registration is mandatory. Reinvent the Nutcracker Saturday February 4, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Pittsburgh will see its very first iteration of the timeless Nutcracker tale reimagined with an all-black cast of youth and adults. The Chocolate Nutcracker, is a contemporary celebration of the African Diaspora supported by New Sun Rising, an organization that promotes equitable community development, the PA Council for the Arts and the Heinz Endowments Small Arts Initiative. Where: The Pittsburgh Project, 2801 N. Charles St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15214 Tickets:$15-$20 Unmissable film screenings Ikiru Saturday, February 4, 2 p.m. and Sunday, February 5, 7:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents a big-screen screening of legendary Japanese filmmaker and painter Akira Kurosawas’ film, Ikiru, which inspired the 2022 remake Living, which stars award-winning actor Bill Nighy. Where: Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 Tickets: $11 The Battle of Algiers Wednesday, February 8, 6:30-8 p.m. The Pitts University Center for International Studies (UCIS) launches its Race, Rebellion and Global Solidarity film series with the screening of The Battle of Algiers, a 1966 Italian-Algerian war film inspired by Roberto Rossellini, the father of neorealist cinema . UCIS describes the play as one of the most extraordinary films ever made for its brutally candid exposes of the French colonial mentality and its portrayal of the anti-colonial struggle of the Algerian people. Where: Frick Fine Arts Auditorium, 650 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15260 Tickets: This is a ticketless event. Watch a Pitt Performance by August Wilsons Seven Guitars Feb. 17-19 and 21-26, various times The Pitts Department of Theater Arts describes Pulitzer Prize-winning Hill District native August Wilsons Seven Guitars playwright as part bawdy comedy, part dark elegy, and part mystery. Wilson wrote 10 plays that explore and describe the black experience in America. Seven Guitars is sixth in the lineup and spotlights a blues guitarist and singer who died early in his career. Where: Charity Randall Theater, 4301 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Tickets: $15 for students and $25 for regular admission Hear Black Voices at an Open Mic Party Thursday February 23, 8:30-10 p.m. at PittsCreativity CenterandAfrican American Poetry and Poetry Centerteam up to celebrate black experiences, joy and resilience with an open mic night. The stage is open to Pitt students, faculty, and staff; all members of the community are also invited to attend. Arrive at 8:15 p.m. to sign up for a show. Songs, poetry and sketches are welcome. Snacks will be provided. Where: Cathedral of Learning, The Understory (B-50), 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15260 Tickets: This is a ticketless event, but registration is mandatory. Kara Henderson, photography by Tom Altany

