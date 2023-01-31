A Look at Bollywood’s Recent Shift into Comedy Horror





Bollywood, once obsessed with the romance genre, has started showing a steady interest in horror comedy lately. Earlier, in the late 90s and early 2000s, bands like “Hello Brother” and “Paheli” explored the genre with moderate success. Fast forward to the present, horror-comedy seems to be the Hindi film industry’s favorite theme. ‘Bhediya’, about a man who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a werewolf, did decent business at the box office while ‘Phone Bhoot’, a ghost story which reaches out to two Ghostbusters with a business plan, was a flop. Here’s a look at Bollywood’s successes and failures with the horror-comedy genre over the past decade. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a second installment in the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise. The film follows a guy who poses as a tantrik hunting ghosts. He is about to face Manjulika, who wants revenge. In a year that saw a series of flops in Bollywood, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” was a welcome change for the industry as it broke the 200 crore mark to be a massive hit. The movie also got Kartik Aaryan back into shape. Rohi (2021) Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film tells the story of a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon night. Roohi received many negative reviews from the public. Despite featuring an emerging star in Jahnvi Kapoor and a gifted performer in Rajkummar Rao, the film was panned by critics and fans alike. Some even called it one of the worst films of that year. Bhoot Police (2021) In ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pawan Kripalani, two brothers are shown driving away evil spirits in a remote village. The brothers, played by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, soon face a challenge in a village in Rajasthan and the rest of the film is about how they overcame it. The film, which dropped straight to Disney+ Hotstar, received mixed responses from moviegoers. Street(2018) Stree was inspired by the urban legend of Karnataka. Legend has it that a witch would knock on the door and pretend to speak with the voice of your loved ones, to lure you out of your home and kill you. That’s when people came up with the idea to write ‘Naale Baa’ (Come tomorrow) on the walls for the witch to read and leave. The film translates “Naale Baa” to “O Stree Kal Aana”. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film had plenty of laughs and became a blockbuster. Phillauri (2017) Phillauri is the story of a ghost who pretends to be a man’s wife after marrying a tree. It’s up to the male protagonist to help the spirit return to its own world. Directed by Anshai Lal, the film failed to set the box office on fire. Starring Anushka Sharma, the film had an original and promising premise but failed in its execution. Golmaal again (2017) The fourth installment in the “Golmaa” franchise, this film by Rohit Shetty was a blockbuster. The film is about five orphans who can see a ghost. They decide to help him taste redemption by getting revenge. While people loved the film’s humor, many felt that “Golmaan Again” had several shortcomings and was technically cheesy. push towards gender Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) Directed by Priyadarshan, the remake is a far cry from the Malayalam original “Manichitrathazu” (1993), but the film’s success may have convinced Hindi filmmakers to believe in the genre. The story begins with an NRI (Shiney Ahuja) and his wife (Vidya Balan) who decide to stay in their ancestral home disregarding their elders’ warnings about Manjulika’s ghost. Situations lead him to call on Dr. Aditya, played by Akshay Kumar, a psychiatrist and parapsychology expert, to solve the mystery of Manjulika. Akshay’s comedic timing, Balan’s versatility, and Pritam’s score won immense praise from audiences and the film was a blockbuster.

