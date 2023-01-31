Actor director struggles in Bollywood like Abhay Deol Anurag Kashyap and others





Actors and directors do not have an easy equation. Either they get along like two peas in a pod, or they submit to long-standing feuds and fights resulting from differences or creative expenses. Recently, Abhay Deol opened up about his troubled relationship with actor and director Anurag Kashyap while filming Dev.D. Well, this actor-director duo aren’t the only ones who have fought in public. Take a look at four other actor-director pairs who found themselves in ugly spats. 5 feuds between actors and directors in Bollywood that went wrong

1. Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap



Credits: Instagram/abhaydeol, Instagram/anuragkashyap10 In a conversation with Anupam Kher at his acting school, Abhay Deol, who is currently promoting his latest Netflix series, The ordeal of fire, added more to the feud between him and Anurag Kashyap. When asked if he had ever worked with directors who had no idea how to deal with actors, Abhay recalled working on Dev.D and said that Anurag didn’t direct him at all. Earlier, Abhay called Anurag a liar and a toxic person, accusing him of spreading lies about him. The actor also denied past allegations by Anurags that Abhay demanded to stay in a 5-star hotel for Dev.Ds filming. 2. Karan Johar & Kartik Aaryan



Credits: Instagram/kartikaaryan, Instagram/karanjohar

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan also had spin-offs, sending the actors’ fans into a rage-fueled frenzy. Apparently Kartik was fired from Friendly 2 by Dharma Productions due to his unprofessional attitude. But after two years, KJo publicly showed his admiration for Kartik after the success of Bhool Bhulayya 2. 3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Credits: Dharmatic Entertainment Although the actor and director are now best friends, back when KJo was in the cast for Kal Ho Naa Ho, he had a fallout with Kareena about his fees. He mentioned in his book what caused him and Kareena not to speak for a long time: The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoges liberation, I offered him Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said sorry. They reconciled after more than a year. 4. Salman Khan & Subhash Ghai



Credits: Instagram/beingsalmankhan and Instagram/subhashghai1

In 2001, Salman Khan allegedly slapped Subhash Ghai and even admitted to doing so a year later. To make things right, Salman’s father, Salim Khan, called the director to apologize on his behalf and even sent Salman home to make amends. 5. Aamir Khan and Amol Gupte

Credits: Aamir Khan Productions, Instagram/amol_gupte

Aamir Khan and Amol Gupte had one of the actor-director’s most public spinoffs. Apparently, Khan wasn’t entirely happy with Gupte’s direction while filming. Taare Zameen By. He took over directing the film, as he had creative differences with the director. Amol, apparently, accused Aamir of taking all the credit for making the film. The actor got credit for directing the film while Amol was credited for the screenplay and for being the creative director. Social and main image credits: Instagram/abhaydeol and Instagram/anuragkashyap10, Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

