In a UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making a B-movie would kill her career





(Please note the foul language in paragraphs 7 and 9) By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) Hollywood actress Eva Green, who is suing financiers over her fees for a failed film she was set to star in, told a London court on Monday she would not make a B-movie, saying it could killing his career while making quality productions was his religion. The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond film Casino Royale, is suing White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance for the $1million fee she says is owed over the planned indie film’s collapse A Patriot, in which she was to play the lead role. The production company has filed a counterclaim against Green for breach of contract, blaming her for the sci-fi film’s failure before it went into production in late 2019, saying it never intended the movie go ahead. Giving evidence to the High Court in London, Green, 42, said the script for the film was one of the best she had ever read and that she really fell in love with the story. It was very exciting a role as a soldier that I had never played before, she told the court. It was about climate change, it was very dear to my heart. In written submissions, White Lanterns attorneys said Green made unreasonable demands regarding crew, locations, and equipment. They cited WhatsApp messages from Green in which she described one producer as a fucking moron who should be fired and another as evil. She also described the film’s backers as assholes and some proposed crew members as shitty peasants. I wanted to make the brightest movie possible, Green told the court, agreeing with White Lanterns attorney Max Mallin that making a B-movie could kill his career. Asked by Mallin if the director approached her about making a shitty B movie a reference to a text message she sent about the $1 million movie, she replied that she wouldn’t. I don’t care about the money, she said. I like to make good films, it’s my religion. Green, whose lawyers say she has never breached a contract or missed a day of filming in her 20-year career, said she could have secured a quality film by hiring a strong core crew , but that producers had been unwilling to pay standard industry rates. I was probably naive, she said. The trial, which ends next week, will determine responsibility for any sentence settled at a later date. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/01/30/in-uk-lawsuit-hollywood-star-eva-green-says-making-b-movie-would-kill-career/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos