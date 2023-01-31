Ileana D’Cruz is hospitalized and shares her health update: everything is fine now | Bollywood





Actress Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram Stories and updated her fans on her health. She said she was rushed to hospital where she was given intravenous fluids. Ileana updated that she is fine now. The actor has not yet revealed what was the cause of his health problem. Read also : Ileana DCruz says there was fake news about her abortion She posted a collage of her selfies, wearing a gray t-shirt, which looked like it had been clicked on a hospital bed. IV fluids were seen injected into his veins. It is usually given to patients to combat dehydration and related health issues. Photos of Ileana D’Cruz from a hospital. In the other photo, wearing the same t-shirt, Ileana flashed a smile. His first message read, What a difference one day makes. Also some nice doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids. She then added, “To everyone who messages me about my health, thank you so much for worrying about me. I really really appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am doing very well now. Get good medical care at the right place time.” Ileana D’Cruz on her Instagram Stories. Ileana has been away from movies for a while. She was last seen in The Big Bull by Abhishek Bachchan. The actor who is an avid social media user, last posted on Instagram about two weeks ago. Earlier in 2017, she said she struggled with suicidal thoughts. Talking about them, she told Bollywood Hungama, I came across an article, because a lot of people told me that “we didn’t know that about you.” I think it was with a good intention, but it annoyed me because a lot of things were taken out of context. Yes, I had body problems, since I was probably 12, I was very embarrassed, that’s one aspect. The other aspect of the suicidal part, it’s a very, very sensitive subject, and there was a time when I hit a very low point in my life, and it came to a situation where I was thinking about things, but it wasn’t related to bodily issues. They’re two separate issues, so I didn’t like that they mixed them up like ‘oh you know because she had body issues.’ I said ‘no’, not to say that if anyone else is going through something like this you should downplay it, she added. Ileana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Barfi, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She continued to appear in films like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero and Rustom. She will next be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Randeep Hooda.

