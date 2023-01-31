Documentary by Robert Englund, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares!

From his iconic role as Freddy Krueger in the freddie films to go behind the camera with 976-MAL, SCREAMBOX celebrates the horror legend’s renowned career Robert Englund with Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Storyan absolutely epic new documentary coming to the streaming service in June!

Variety broke the big news for the first time tonight.In collaboration with Cult Screenings UK Ltd and Unannounced Film Company, “Cinedigm has acquired the film’s North American rights and will give it an exclusive theatrical release before the documentary airs on Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 76th birthday on June 6.”

The documentary was shot over a two-year period, highlighting the life and career of the classically trained actor and director.

With interviews with Robert Englund and his wife Nancyas well as other icons of the genre Lin Shaye, Eli Roth, Kane Hodder, Tony Todd, Adam Green, Bill Moseley, Heather Langenkamp and more, the documentary follows Englund’s career from his early days in Buster and Billie and stay hungry (with Arnold Schwarzenegger) to his big break in the 1980s as Freddy Krueger to his directorial debut with the 1988 horror film 976-MAL to his status as an iconic actor in current roles such as Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

Stalking the screen in near-total silence, Englund forced his way into the public consciousness in the 1984 horror classic freddie. Requiring few words, his performance showed scope far beyond what was written on the page. Fans couldn’t get enough of his menacing glove and trademark smile. With each new film in the series, Englund’s status as an icon grew until he became one of the most recognizable names in horror. Grossing over $450 million at the box office, the Nightmare The franchise has proven to be one of the most prolific in horror history. Spawning, merchandise, a TV series, and a 2010 remake, Englund’s influence continues to ripple across the genre.

Branching out into other well-known films and TV series, Englund has been thrilling and delighting audiences for five decades. The actor has been featured in series like Stranger Things and Bones, popular films Urban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, Wishmaster and Hatchetand hosted his own True Terror series with Robert Englund.

Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story looks beyond the film credits and examines Englund’s career and his navigation of the cutthroat world of Hollywood.

Co-directed by smart gary and Christopher Griffiths (famous for Pennywise: Computer history and you’re so cool, Brewster! The story of the night of fear) and written by Neil Morris and Smart, the film is also produced by Smart and Griffiths with John Campopien (Pennywise: The History of Computing), Adam Evans (Leviathan: The Hellraiser Story), Michael Perez (Never Sleep Again: The Legacy of Elm Street) and Hank Starr and produced by and by Adam F. Goldberg, Corey Taylor, Costa Theo and Laurence Gornal.

This Old Veteran Actor Was Surprised And Flattered To Find Out He Was The Subject Of The Documentary Hollywood dreams and nightmares“said Englund. “Collaborating with directors Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths and the rest of the team has been a joy because they’re genre fans like me. For Yours Truly, watching the movie is a lot like Mark Twains Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn attend their own funeral. Gary, Chris and Adam (Evans) managed to find some old movies and TV shows I forgot I was in. I’ll be back from the dead! Kidding aside, it is a precise memory of an actors’ journey that dreams of becoming reality.

Co-Director Smart says: Chris and I have been fans of Robert since we were kids, and now having the opportunity to not only become friends with Robert, but to celebrate his incredible career in this love letter documentary is truly a dream come true for us.

[Robert] Englund’s performance in Nightmare is iconic, yes, but if you think back to horror history, it’s so much more than that, said Brad Miska, General Manager of Bloody Disgusting. Her flair and understated wit helped give birth to the genre ethos we now have. Englund’s humor and natural charisma paved the way for films like Scream and creepy and will continue to inspire actors and filmmakers for decades to come..

What’s your favorite Robert Englund moment in the story? !