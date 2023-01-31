The Top 7 Reasons You Won’t Want To Leave Your Los Cabos All-Inclusive





Share the article Last update 2 seconds ago When visiting most tourist destinations, travelers don’t spend a lot of time in their hotels, but in Los Cabos it’s a little different, as all-inclusive resorts have a lot to offer. Whether it’s keeping you busy, well nourished, or providing a place of supreme comfort for relaxation, all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos are all about the guest experience. Here are the top 7 reasons you won’t want to leave your all-inclusive Los Cabos: endless activities At many all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, the number of activities included in the all-inclusive package is surprising. This generally includes daily activities organized by the resort, most non-motorized water sports, and use of the fitness facilities on the property. Most all-inclusive RIU resorts, for example, offer fitness activities, host pool parties, and have tennis and volleyball courts. 24-hour in-room dining One of the best features of most all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos is 24-hour in-room dining. Menus for late-night dining vary from resort to resort, but generally there there’s a bit of everything, offering lots of different choices. With the ability to have great food delivered to your room or suite at any time of the day, you’ll never have to leave if you don’t want to. Top 5 Travel Insurance Plans for 2023 starting at $10 per week Daily entertainment In addition to activities, most all-inclusive resorts offer some type of entertainment on a daily or weekly basis somewhere on the property. This can be live music in an open-air restaurant, a DJ in one of the resort’s bars, and even performance shows. Theme parties are also a common form of entertainment at all-inclusive resorts and are usually accompanied by some form of related performance, such as the Marquis Los Cabos’ Mexican Night, which features Mexican dance performances. Several swimming pools Generally, all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos have more than one pool and some as many as five or more, depending on the size of the resort. In family resorts, it is common to see the number of pools at the higher end of this estimate, as there will usually be family and adult-only pools. Most adult-only pools will even have swim-up or floating bars to provide those endless premium drinks that are included. Gourmet restaurants All-inclusive dining at resorts in some places consists mostly of mediocre buffet meals and perhaps a few sit-down dining choices, but substandard food isn’t a common thing in resorts. Los Cabos all-inclusive packages. While some also offer buffet meals, many have incredible fine dining restaurants on-site that are part of the all-inclusive package. Typically, there will be a variety of international options, steakhouses, seafood restaurants, and of course there will likely be a Mexican restaurant on the property as well. Private beach Almost all all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos have beaches just beyond the resort pools, and some of them are even private beaches. Some resorts will also provide beach loungers for their guests, usually at no cost, unless you want something more private and elaborate, like a canopy beach bed. It’s important to determine if your resort’s beach is suitable for swimming, as many of these are not due to strong rip currents and other factors that make many Los Cabos beaches unsafe. Fun for kids In addition to various pool and beach activities that will keep kids busy during their Los Cabos vacation, many resorts will have special kid-friendly areas. In some resorts, there are even separate areas for young children and for teenagers, with activities adapted to their age in each. Often there will also be movie nights and other organized events and activities for children, giving children and parents the break they need while vacationing in Los Cabos.

