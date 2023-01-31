Entertainment
Shehzaada, Bholaa…: the most anticipated Bollywood remakes of South Indian films released in 2023 | Movies News
While South Indian movies are making huge profits, the current atmosphere in Bollywood is gloomy as most of the big budget movies have suffered a box office slump. The trend of remaking South Indian films in Bollywood is very popular lately. Bollywood filmmakers are very inspired by the style of filmmakers from the south. The trend of remaking southern films became very popular after two consecutive super hits of southern remakes which were Ghajini and Wanted. After these successes, Bollywood actively started remaking Southern films. Although this method has been popular in the past thanks to blockbusters like Rehna hai tere dil Mein, Sooryavansham, Hulchul, Ghajini, Wanted and Bodyguard, the trend has just returned.
Last year, many Bollywood remakes of South Indian films were released, but were not as successful as Originals Jersey star Shahid Kapoor was below average at the box office, and Milli with Jahnvi Kapoor’s remake of the Malayalam film Helen was below par. Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were also below average at the box office. Thus, Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies last year did not have the same success as previous years. 2023 is not an exception as many South Indian blockbusters are being remade in Bollywood and here are some of the best remake movies of 2023 in Bollywood.
Take a look at the upcoming Bollywood Remakes of 2023 from South Indian Films:
1. Shehzaada – Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)
Allu Arjun is a star in the Telgu industry, but Pushpa changed everything for him. Now, it is not only popular in South Indian markets but has established itself as a major player in Hindi-speaking regions as well. The upcoming Shehzada movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is a remake of Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu Family Drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada is set to release on February 10, 2023.
2. Bholaa – Kaithi Remake (Tamil)
Bholaa, an Indian Hindi action thriller film directed by Ajay Devgn, is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthik. The main character Dilli will be played by Ajay Devgn, it also stars Tabu as a cop. The teaser for the film was released to mixed reviews. Bholaa is set to release on March 30, 2023.
3. Selfiee – Driving License Remake (Malayalam)
Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama film, Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on screen for the first time. The trailer for the film has already been released and received positive feedback. The Raj Mehta-directed film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.
4. Anniyan Remake (Tamil)
Tamil Blockbuster Anniyan starring Chiyaan Vikram was a psychological action thriller, it won eight Filmfare Awards and six State Film Awards and also won a national award. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been cast in the lead role in the Hindi remake of Anniyan which will be directed by original director Anniyan Shankar. The Hindi version of Anniyan titled Aparichit is one of the most streamed movies on Hindi TV channels. The hit film was the collaboration of director Shankar and actor Vikram for the first time and became one of the highest grossing films in South India.
5. Gumraah – Thadam Remake (Tamil)
Gumrah with Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur is the official remake of Thadam. Aditya Roy Kapoor will first appear in a dual role in the crime thriller based on true events. Mrunal, meanwhile, will play a policeman. The film is being made by Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series under the direction of rookie filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar.
