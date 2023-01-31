‘No Time for Sergeants’ actor was 77 – The Hollywood Reporter





Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal and a regular on 1960s ABC comedy No time for sergeants, is dead. He was 77 years old. O’Neal died Saturday in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, a family spokesperson said. The Hollywood Reporter. O’Neal also appeared as the Yale character in one of Elvis Presley’s later films, The problem with girls (1969). O’Neal portrayed Private Ben Whitledge on No time for sergeants, which lasted one season. The 1964-65 comedy was produced by George Burns’ production company and Warner Bros. Based on a novel by Mac Hyman, No time for sergeants premiered on Broadway in 1954 and adapted a year later for an ABC United States Steel Hour production, then for a 1958 feature film. All three starred Andy Griffith. Geoffrey Garrett O’Neal was born in Los Angeles on March 26, 1945. His parents were novelist-screenwriter Charles “Blackie” O’Neal (Jamie McRuin’s Three Wishes) and actress Patricia Callaghan. He was born four years after Ryan. Kevin O’Neal (left) fought with Ryan O’Neal at his brother’s home in Studio City in 1964. Courtesy of Everett Collection O’Neal first appeared on television in 1961 on episodes of The deputy, The Danny Thomas Show and The Donna Reed Show. He would also appear on The twilight zone, My three sons, Train car, gadget, Perry Mason, The fugitive, Smoke, Please don’t eat the stands, Bargain, Mod Team, Daniel Boone and Lancer. O’Neal also had small roles in his brother’s films. The big bounce (1969), Love story (1970), What’s up doctor? (1972) and The thief who came to dinner (1973) before quitting performing in the mid-1970s. In addition to her brother, survivors include her son, Garrett; niece Tatum O’Neal, the Oscar-winning actress; nephew Griffin O’Neal, also an actor; and his nephew Patrick O’Neal, a broadcaster for Bally Sports West.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/kevin-oneal-dead-no-time-for-sergeants-1235313290/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos