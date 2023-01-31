Entertainment
South Coast Valentine’s Day Events
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, the day to share love in all its forms, whether with your sweetheart, family and friends, or indulging yourself.
Sure, the day might seem like a commercial way of making you feel like you have to go out and buy chocolates or flowers, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be a time to celebrate the relationships in your life and enjoy an event you don’t normally attend.
Spend a day in honor of Valentine’s Day stargazing, creating a masterpiece, or learning salsa with these activities on the South Shore:
Sip and shop for Valentine’s Day
February 10: 5:00 p.m. Friday, Valentine’s Day VIP Sip and Shop Event at 3GenLove, 645 State Road A, Westport. Do last-minute shopping as well as tarot readings, reiki sessions, chair massages, and more. Tickets are $20 and include goody bags with holiday wine and sangria served. You can get your tickets at https://checkout.square.site/buy/WPYK22EKAO6DCGV56NF45G47.
Cupid and Constellations
February 10: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Make yourself comfortable with your valentine or loved ones and enjoy the most beautiful objects of the winter sky: the stars. Join Sara Poirier at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown, Rhode Island, for an evening of stargazing, discovering winter constellations, and listening to romantic star stories passed down through the ages. Tickets cost between $22 and $30 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cupid-and-constellations-tickets-431090983737.
Motown Tribute Show for Valentine’s Day
February 10: 8 p.m. Friday, Black Ivorys Stuart Bascombe and soul singerDennis Taylorreturn to Whites, 66 State Rd., Westport, withChop turnerTickets are $20-$25, call Lorraine at 508-776-5473 or Celias Boutique at 508-994-3833 for more information or tickets.
Valentine’s Day Art Festival
February 11th : 4 p.m. Saturday, love is in the air, bring your honey and work together, or come alone and do something for that special someone at New Bedford Arts and Culture Mall101 West Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford. Using a multitude of media art processes under the helpful hands of mixed media art, David Meyers, you will be guided through working with multiple materials in a wide variety of ways to create an impressive end of the project. Tickets are $35 for singles and $60 for couples and can be purchased at https://www.nbartsandculturalemporium.com/product-page/valentines-day-art-fest.
Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner
February 11th : 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Annual Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Supper, Raffle and Games at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 635 Purchase St., New Bedford. Tickets are $10 per person and include homemade spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, brownie ice cream sundae, and drinks. Buy your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-valentines-day-spaghetti-supper-tickets-510766856417?aff=ALLEVENTS.
Abba Valentine’s Day Party with Dancing Dream
February 11: 8 p.m., Saturday, celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Abba Girls of Dancing Dream at the District Center for the Arts, 15 Court St., Taunton. The New York-based touring tribute act transports audiences nostalgic to the happy, groovy days of the ’70s. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36204/production/1141086?performanceId=11174211.
Valentine’s Market
12 February : From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, celebrate your Valentine’s Day by visiting the Tiverton Farmers Market, 10 Quintal Drive, Tiverton. Stroll among more than 40 vendors while sampling artisan foods, take-out food and beverages, baked goods, honey, herbs, food entrepreneurs, and artists. Buy a variety of quality, fresh and tasty foods directly from local farmers and producers. There will be live music, Valentine’s Day specials and more.
Valentine’s Day concert
12 February : 1 p.m. Sunday, Michelle Gordon and Austin Burns return to the Rotch-Jones-Duff Houseparlors with a love song concert. Gordon is a talented pianist, teacher and music minister for Mattapoisett Congregational Church. Burns is a singer who plays various instruments. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for the general public. General placement; advance registration is advised.Book a table darling for a $50 package for two: flowers and chocolates included. More information at http://rjdmuseum.org,
Salsa for Lovers: Valentine’s Day Special
February 13: 6:30 p.m. Monday, an evening of entertainment and romance for adults only at the Zeiterion Theater, 684 Purchase St., New Bedford. Celebrate yourself with wine, chocolate and salsa. No dance experience is required. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.zeiterion.org/events/salsa-valentines-2.
Jordan Paiva Love and Marriage Game Show Valentine’s Day
February 14th : 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jordan Paiva hosts his hilarious “game show,” Love & Marriage, followed by a Valentine’s Day dance party at Kilburn Mill, 127 West Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford. Enjoy dinner, a show and dancing at this 21+ year event. General admission is $30, but you can upgrade to VIP for $60, both can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jordan-paivas-love-marriage-game-show-valentines-day-party-tickets-499019820717
