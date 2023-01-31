Hollywood remembers ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Cindy Williams – Deadline





Hollywood mourns the loss of Cindy Williams, Laverne’s upbeat foil to Penny Marshall on the hit 1970s sitcom Laverne and Shirley. Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, her family told The Associated Press. “The passing of our lovable and hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us an insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” read the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson. Following news of Williams’ death, Hollywood shared their thoughts on social media remembering the star. Larry Karaszewski reacted on Twitter by pointing out that although Williams is best known in comedic roles on television, she had reach. “A few years ago at the Cinémathèque, we celebrated his feature film work in two Best Picture nominations american graffiti and The conversationKaraszewski tweeted. “Cindy’s Big First ‘Conversation’: ‘Every time I see one of those old guys, I always think he was once someone’s little boy. He had a mother and father who loved him and now he’s here, half dead on a park bench, and where are his mother, father, all his uncles now? Excellent first conversation from Cindy: whenever I see one of those old guys, I always think he used to be someone’s little boy. He had a mother and a father who loved him and now he’s here, half dead on a park bench, and where are his mother, his father, all his uncles now? pic.twitter.com/FN3emvRJ8H —Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 31, 2023 Bruce Kimmel (producer, Sami): “Cindy was really looking forward to promoting her new project, the short musical series ‘Sami’, which will premiere in April on Amazon Prime Video. I’ve known her since we started at the LACC in 1965, I’ve loved her from the moment where I laid eyes on her and had so many amazing adventures with her. We were as close as we could be, from then until now. And I constantly watched her while we were putting together the web series which we just did and finished only two months ago. I’m so grateful that she’s been such an important part of my life for almost sixty years. I’m going to miss her like crazy, but I’m so happy we got to work together one last time and can’t wait for the show to air – she was funny, charming and brilliant until the end, I’ve never known anyone like her. I didn’t know Cindy Williams, but damn it, I loved her work, especially the wild, joyous fun of watching her in her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray that she had a good life and I send my condolences to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams — Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 31, 2023 We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cindy Williams. Half of one of TV’s most famous duos, “Laverne & Shirley,” his 8 years in comedy have entertained generations. Our condolences to his family and friends. #sagaftramember since 1969 https://t.co/EoghOu2hKY — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) January 31, 2023 May my work in the upcoming show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies serve as a prayer of gratitude to the late Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall #FabulousFiftiesFemales —Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) January 31, 2023 Singing this song with so much gratitude for you two ladies. Absolute gems. United Again Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams https://t.co/G9LVZfym0s — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 31, 2023

