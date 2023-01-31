Barrett Strong is dead: Motown artist known for Money was 81

Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters, who sang the company’s breakthrough single, Money (That’s What I Want), and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as as I Heard It Through the Grapevine, War and Papa. Was a Rollin Stone, died. He was 81 years old.

His death was announced Sunday on social media by the Motown Museum, which did not immediately provide further details.

Barrett was not only a great singer and pianist, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, Motown founder Berry Gordy said in a statement.

Strong was not yet 20 when he agreed to let his friend Gordy, in the early stages of building a recording empire in Detroit, manage it and release his music. Within a year, he was making history as the pianist and singer of Money, a million sellers released in early 1960 and Motown’s first big hit.

Strong never approached the success of Money on his own again, and decades later fought for recognition that he helped write it. But with Whitfield he formed a productive and eclectic team of songwriters.

While Gordys Sound of Young America was criticized for being too slick and repetitive, Whitfield-Strong’s team produced hard-hitting and topical works, as well as timeless ballads such as I Wish It Would Rain and Just My Imagination ( Running Away With Me). With I Heard It Through the Grapevine they provided an up-tempo, call-and-response hit for Gladys Knight and the Pips and a dark, hypnotic ballad for Marvin Gaye, his 1968 version becoming one of the sellers of all the Motown Times.

As Motown grew more politically conscious late in the decade, Whitfield-Strong turned out Cloud Nine and Psychedelic Shack for the Temptations and for Edwin Starr’s protest anthem War and its widely quoted chorus, War! What’s the point? Absolutely nothing!

With War, I had a cousin who was a paratrooper who got hurt badly in Vietnam, Strong told LA Weekly in 1999. I also knew a guy who used to sing with [Motown songwriter] Lamont Dozier who was hit by shrapnel and was paralyzed for life. You talk about these things with your families when you sit at home, and it makes you want to say something about them.

Other Whitfield-Strongs hits, mostly for the Temptations, include I Cant Get Next to You, Thats the Way Love Is, and Papa Was a Rollin Stone (sometimes rendered as Papa Was a Rolling Stone). Artists who covered their songs included The Rolling Stones (Just My Imagination), Aretha Franklin (I Wish It Would Rain), Bruce Springsteen (War) and Al Green (I Cant Get Next to You).

Strong spent part of the 1960s recording for other labels, leaving Motown again in the early 1970s and releasing a handful of solo albums, including Stronghold and Love Is You. In 2004 he was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which cited him as a pivotal figure in Motowns formative years.

Whitfield died in 2008.

Music by Strong and other Motown writers was later featured in the Broadway hit Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi, and moved to Detroit a few years later. He was a self-taught musician who learned the piano without the need for lessons and together with his sisters formed a local gospel group, the Strong Singers. As a teenager, he met artists such as Franklin, Smokey Robinson and Gordy, who was impressed with his songwriting and piano playing.

Money, with its opening cry, The best things in life are free / But you can give them to the birds and the bees, would, ironically, lead to a fight over money.

Strong was initially listed among the writers, and he often talked about coming up with the pounding piano riff while jamming to Ray Charles Whatd I Say in the studio. But only decades later would he learn that Motown had since dropped his name from the credits, costing him royalties for a popular standard covered by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and many others and a memento on John’s jukebox. Lennon.

Strong’s legal case was weakened because he had taken so long to seek reinstatement of his name. (Gordy is one of the songs’ credited writers, and his lawyers argued that Strong’s name only appeared because of a clerical error).

Songs outlive people, Strong told The New York Times in 2013. The real reason Motown worked was publishing. The records were just a vehicle to get the songs out to the public.

The real money is in publishing, and if you have publishing, then hang in there. That’s the whole story. If you give it, you give your life, your inheritance. Once you’ve left, those songs will continue to play.