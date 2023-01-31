Vicky Kaushal’s movies that prove he’s Bollywood’s all-rounder

In times when spitting hate in Bollywood is a cool trend and everyone has an opinion on nepotism, there are few actors who are liked regardless. One of them is Vicky Kaushal. Today, we watch all of Vicky Kaushal’s films that testify to her craft and skills.

One of the hottest actors of the current generation, Vicky Kaushal rose to fame and secured a place in Bollywood’s A-list brigade in no time, thanks to her filmography. Not only were his film choices bold and unconventional, but his dexterity and ability to shapeshift into any character made him an obvious choice for filmmakers. Add a little boyish charm and humility, and we have what we call – everyone’s favorite. Celebrating his versatility and dedication to the craft, here are some Vicky Kaushal films that prove why he is the “Vicky Kaushal”.

The Vicky Kaushal Movies That Prove He’s One of the Best We Have Today

Masan

Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, all about Masan was beautiful beyond words. A multi-star with several parallel scenarios, Masan followed the stories of caste and life in the small towns of India. In a movie starring some of the best actors like Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi, everyone noticed lanky young boy Deepak, whose innocence was the life and flesh of the character. The rest is just history.

Uri: the surgical strike

At Vicky Kaushal’s Uri came at a time when topics like nationalism and patriotism were discussed at length. Released at such an opportune time, Kaushal gained mainstream recognition like no other. With Uri, he cemented his position as a bankable Bollywood actor. It was a military action film based on the true story of the retaliation for the 2016 Uri attack. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army earned her several accolades and awards, as well as people’s hearts.

Razi

Another patriotic film was an Alia Bhatt film, where she was the central character – the hero and the anti-hero. But capturing the limelight in someone else’s film, through their eyes, their acting and a few words is no small feat. But also trust Vicky Kaushal to achieve it easily. In fact, Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed was so believable (read charming), that we all wanted to end up in an arranged marriage scenario like Sehmat.

Manmarziyaan

A stark contrast to Iqbal Syed was Punjab’s failed DJ Vicky Sandhu. Aimless, spoiled and a noisy brat, Sandhu was your ordinary Punjabi munda you will meet. Playing this with conviction is no easy task, unless you’re Vicky Kaushal.

Sardar Udham

Few people watched this movie, but those who did became fans of Vicky Kaushal for the rest of their lives. The film is based on the true story of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who took revenge on Michael O’Dwyer, Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, by assassinating him after his troops cruelly killed hundreds in the massacre. from Jallianwala Bagh. Restrained, contained and yet powerful, Vicky Kaushal was phenomenal!

Sanju

It could have been Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and Ranbir Kapoor’s career turning point, yet Kaushal with his portrayal of Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli stole the show. This movie was proof that a true actor doesn’t shy away from playing supporting roles and cutting down on screen time.

Lust stories



Not a feature film, this short film grabbed attention and made headlines for many reasons. A short film about premature ejaculation and lack of sex education, it was a film ahead of its time and something we never expected to see a mainstream Bollywood actor in. Yet there he was, Vicky Kaushal, in all his glory.

All images: Courtesy of Instagram