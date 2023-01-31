Entertainment
Gary Sinise talks about being conservative in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter
Gary Sinise opens up about how his political beliefs impacted his Hollywood career.
The actor, who is best known for his Oscar-nominated role as Lieutenant Dan in 1994 Forrest Gumpspoke to Chris Wallace on Friday’s episode of Who is talking to Chris Wallace?.
Sinise has been publicly outspoken about his political views, even creating Friends of Abe, a conservative group of Hollywood personalities, in 2004. When asked if conservatives in the entertainment industry needed a support group, the Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders The actor laughed in response, saying he was trained “at the start of the war in Iraq.”
“I think it was all driven by… what happened to our Vietnam vets and the lack of support they received and the way they were treated and then we regretted it later,” he said. -he adds. “I didn’t want our veterans of the war in Iraq and Afghanistan to fall prey to this kind of thing. I just wanted to get in there and support them. So, I started looking for people who were just on the same side as me on this. And I found other people in film and TV who liked to get together.
In 1974, after graduating from high school, Sinise also founded the Steppenwolf Theater Company in Highland Park, Illinois. This is the same town where a mass shooting occurred during an Independence Day parade on July 4, 2022. The actor told Wallace that he lives a few blocks from the place where it took place and that he took part in the parade as a child.
The actor has been open about his support for the Second Amendment and when addressing gun control, he said: “We clearly need multiple solutions. There is no single solution to this terrible problem we have.
“I’m not the guy who knows exactly what to do about all of this… The only thing I know is you can’t get rid of guns,” he added. “Guns are here to stay. They have always been part of American history. So what do we do now that we seem to have this easy access to guns when we shouldn’t? Or people who have guns when they shouldn’t? What are we doing? It’s a complicated situation. I don’t think there is a solution. »
When asked if he could have had a bigger career in Hollywood if he had focused on acting, he replied that he “had great opportunities” and that he “don’t couldn’t complain about my acting career.”
“I’ve had a blessed career in film, television and theater,” Sinise said. “I’ve done amazing things, worked with amazing people, and that’s really been a major, if not the key, part of what I’m doing today on the services side.”
The Apollo 13 The actor founded the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011, which offers programs such as Relief & Resiliency Outreach which provides support for people in need recovering from injury, loss or trauma. The nonprofit also has a program called RISE that creates smart homes for injured American veterans.
Sinise explained that over the course of his career, he eventually started picking projects that served his bigger mission, saying, “I took on a few projects because it was a perfect fit with what I was doing on the service side. . For example… I had done nine seasons of Specialist: New York. Now I had this public platform on TV every week. I play a character who is not just a police officer, but he was a veteran and he was a member of the 9/11 family. It gave me the opportunity to publicly honor the men and women we lost on 9/11 and the firefighter we lost.
“And then came Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.…I did it because it fits in with the mission,” he continued. “I can choose very precisely based on what life is, and now life is much more about giving back and trying to serve our veteran community and our first responder community.”
