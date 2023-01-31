Entertainment
Marqeta acquires fintech infrastructure startup Power Finance for $275 million
Starting the week, we enjoyed it very much Runa Sandvikthe story of how US police are using digital data to prosecute abortions in our post-Roe-v.-Wade world. The TL; DR is that healthcare in the US is a weird world and you need to use end-to-end encrypted messages if you’re going to DM your friends about potentially illegal things. Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
Startups and VCs
I can not explain it. It’s weird, says Alphonzo Phonz Terrell to Amanda. After losing his job at Twitter when Elon Musk took over, the former global head of social media and editorial didn’t want to rest, he wanted to build. Straight out of that, I was just like, Oh, it’s time. It is time to build, whether we receive support or not. Now he is raised just under $3 million to create a competitor to Twitter.
Speaking of alternatives to Twitter, Aisha and taylor went online to find the best Twitter alternatives to check out. Ultimately, they conclude that there is not, and likely never will be, a one-for-one replacement for Twitter.
Oh, and good news for gaming nerds after a lot of really silly missteps: Amanda writes how the 403-page Dungeons & Dragons game system is now under Creative Commons license.
And here’s a handful more, because we love you:
What do recent state tax changes mean for US SaaS startups?
For SaaS startups, tax time can create a conundrum.
Some states classify software-as-a-service products as, uh, services, while others classify them as, uh, products.
“There’s also the matter of consolidation per se,” according to start-up tax accountant Ardy Esmaeili. “SaaS may not be taxed, but it will be if it’s bundled with hardware.”
To help founders better understand their liability, Esmaeili shares tips on how to identify a company’s physical link and lists several SaaS categories that states are likely to tax.
“Hire an expert as soon as you can,” he wrote. “Don’t think you won’t have to worry about it yet, because the wait can have big consequences down the line.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
pot holder reports that Manu Jain is the last Xiaomi executive to leave. This might sting a bit for the company as Jain is the one who set up and expanded the presence of smartphone makers in India.
Alright, now you’re checking all the security boxes, setting up your two-factor authentication, and along comes a hacker though paid by Meta who find a bug, which allows someone to bypass this two-factor authentication on Facebook and Instagram. I guess it’s good that they caught him, but ugh! Lawrence see you.
And we have five more for you:
