Why Boycott Bollywood – Latest News from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism

Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh

Indians have a great attachment to cinema. A few decades ago, villagers would come to town for family outings with watching movies as the main attraction. Farmers went to the market to sell fruits and vegetables, and many of them returned after watching the cinema. Many students in educational institutions used to skip their studies to watch movies. Such unlimited attraction to cinema in the name of entertainment cannot be considered fair.

The level of education in the country has improved a lot over the past decades. With the electrification of villages, television and other means of entertainment also became available. In cities, too, the reach of television and other means of entertainment has expanded. Electrification, television, Internet, computers and smart mobile phones, etc. eliminated the difference between town and village. These modern resources also play an important role in disseminating information and raising awareness. In addition, social media platforms have also provided an opportunity to express views.

Hindi cinema audiences have given Bollywood celebrities a lot of respect by viewing them as ideals. Attracted to their idealistic acting, youngsters were seen training to be and behave like them. For the past few decades, it has been observed that many movies and episodic shows have been riddled with cruelty, obscenity, indecent dialogues and indecent bodily displays by actresses, etc. to make the most of this attraction in society. The same thing happened in the advertisements too. In addition, the company receives training (directly at home) to humiliate family members and respected relatives by making fun of them, in the name of comedy. Protests from a section of society fall on deaf ears saying it’s the demand of history, or it’s the public’s choice. A few arrogant stars even challenge society that watching the show is their choice, they’re not being forced. Sometimes those who protest or criticize the shows are insulted by calling them entrepreneurs of society and culture.

As information about Bollywood celebrities spreads through the media, the appeal for them in society diminishes. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, statements from movie stars and revelations from media trials and police investigations have made society realize that all that glitters in Bollywood is not gold. A large portion of these celebrities suffer from all those ailments which are generally hated by society. Favoritism, unethical conduct, corruption, drug addiction, etc. have become the identity of many of them.

Much of Bollywood has also been seen against nationalism and Hindu culture in real life. Several stars have often been observed to remain silent on topics like love jihad, cow slaughter, forced conversion and brutal murder of Hindus, etc. But they become secular and make statements in favor of other communities, even on rumors without authentic information. Some occasionally make disparaging remarks about the Indian military, while a few challenge the nation’s identity by naming their children after brutal invaders and cruel rulers. Some openly support anti-national activities. Their behavior and rhetoric during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) era cannot be forgotten.

Over the past few decades, a new promotional model has evolved in Bollywood. According to this model, controversies are caused on a large scale in the society by putting controversial content in movies, dramas and advertisements in order to create a desire to watch the show, and that the advertisement occupies the mind for a long time. . This promotional model has often been successful as well. The glorification of criminals, the humiliation of the Hindu faith, the distortion of history, etc. are part of this toolbox. So far, dozens of films have been flagged as controversial. A few episodic shows and commercials can also be considered in this category. The censorship board seems to be powerless in this regard.

Not only Bollywood but other movie celebrities also continue to harm the country’s cultural heritage and Indian identity in the name of creative freedom or freedom of expression. In July 2022, filmmaker Leena-Manimekalai released the poster for a documentary film Kali, in which Maa Kali was shown smoking a cigarette and holding the 7-color flag of the LGBT community. Not only that, she also tweeted a photo of the artists playing Lord Shankar and Maa Parvati, in which they are seen smoking. However, legal action against the filmmaker is still pending despite multiple FIRs being filed in different states.

Controversial issues usually lead to free publicity, but even after deliberately hurting societal feelings, often the hands of the law seem to fail for strict action against filmmakers, actors and comedians. It seems that the constitutional limitations on freedom of expression have become ineffective and these have been divided on a community basis. Now that social consciousness is emerging, the toolkit of the controversial content-based propaganda model is also understood. Now, society’s only option to curb the tyranny of Bollywood is to boycott it on social media. After all, it is society’s responsibility to get the derailed film industry back on track. The community of young people who participate in the Boycott Bollywood campaign assumes its responsibility.

Here, it is important to understand that in a democratic election, the manifesto of the political parties and the character of the candidate are important for the voter. Similarly, in the field of acting, the content of the story and the character of the actors are important to the audience. The content must be of national interest and the conduct of the actors must be exemplary. Although there are also sweet and patriotic movie stars in the film industry, yet they have to come out to take the lead and stand out from the rest.

Nowadays, many movie stars are trying to join the ruling BJP party for the success of their films, and some are openly seeking support. However, it is best to take the boycott campaign positively as an opportunity to correct, introspect, and make reforms to honor society’s feelings with a focus on national welfare. They should make efforts to make the nation a superpower by making the film industry the soft power of the country. This is the principle of survival of the fittest.

(The author is Professor and former Dean (Research and Consulting) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Longowal)