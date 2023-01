Trevor Noah Talks Daily Show Guests – The Hollywood Reporter

Trevor Noah left the seat warm at The daily show and he enjoys watching others sit in his old chair, especially women and people of color. Noah left his successful seven-year stint as host of the late-night show in December. So far, Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes have served as guest hosts, and DL Hughley has his place at the table on Monday night. “I think it’s amazing to see. I like Leslie. I remember Leslie and I worked together long ago before either of us were on American television, and we were doing comedy clubs in and around the United States. I was talking to her and telling her how proud I am and enjoying it for her. “said Noah THR. “Wanda is a legend,” he adds, “so seeing her having fun, expressing herself – I loved everything about it.” Wanda Sykes on The daily show. The daily show debuted in 1996 with Craig Kilborn, with Jon Stewart taking over in 1998 and hosting until 2015, followed by Noah. The Comedy Cental late night show has won 24 Emmys and last year it earned seven Emmy nominations, scoring the most names with Noah as host and the most of any late night franchise this year. -the. Chelsea Handler will fill in as guest host next week, followed by Sarah Silverman. Specific dates for upcoming guest hosts Marlon Wayans, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Al Franken have yet to be announced. Since leaving the show, Noah has launched his Record-breaking tour, which ends in December. He’s also returning – for a third year – as host of the Grammy Awards, which air on Sunday. When asked if it was important for a person of color or a woman to be the official host of The daily show, Noah replied, “We live in a world where politics affects everyone and you want it to be a world where everyone’s opinion of that same politics is reflected in one way or another. And when I was the host of The daily show, I tried to make sure my team was as diverse as possible so you get those views. And many of those people are still there: Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., etc. “, explained Noah. “So do I think it’s important?” Certainly,” he continued. “And do I like what they do?” Completely.” The daily show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

