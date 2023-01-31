Bollywood superstar discovers new mojoas as his latest film sets the box office on fire

I suggest that the only books that influence us are those that we are ready for, and that have gone a little further on our particular path than we have yet gone ourselves. EM Forster

There’s more to it than meets the eye in this quote from Edward Morgan Forster, the famous English author best known for his novels A Room with a View, Howards End and A Passage to India. Self-discovery is an art. And science no less. As one gets older, especially those in show biz, thinking outside the box into uncharted territory is part of the game.

With his latest film, Pathaan, the baadshah (ruler) of Bollywood, as he is often called, Shah Rukh Khan seems to have discovered a new mojo. An action hero with a larger-than-life portrayal of a die-hard patriot, the actor is back in full force after a four-year hiatus (would you believe it?). His last film, Zero, released in 2018, was a box office dud, but not literally if one were to watch it digitally as it still managed to rake in substantial revenue.

Shah Rukh isn’t alone in his transformation from boy-next-door into a Mission Impossible-type protagonist trying out gravity-defying stunts. Yes, we’re talking about Tom Cruise, who at 60 is a pioneer in his own league.

In these OTT times, when audiences may have started to feel uncomfortable with Shah Rukh romanticizing women half his age, the action mojo couldn’t have come to a more opportune time for the aging superstar. In all honesty, this is still new territory for Shah Rukh and it would take a lot more than a Pathaan to propel him to the action crown. His next films, those in the making, would also be in the same action mould.

However, if the morning shows the day, all is auspicious so far. Pathaans’ box office collections have been nothing short of breathtaking. James Cameron’s recent release, Avatar 2, reportedly grossed $10 million in one day. Pathaan, according to business reports, earned $13 million in one day. In less than a week since its release, the film which stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is on its way to unprecedented glory. And within five days of its release, its global collections surpassed Rs500 crore.

Reacting to its huge success, Siddharth Anand, the film’s director, was quoted in the media as saying: Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but we can’t plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I feel incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on set and try to create something really special for the audience again. It’s my state of mind.

For much of his acting journey, Shah Rukh, the boy from Delhi who forayed into Bollywood in the early 90s, earned the moniker King of Romance, the boy next door. Not since Rajesh Khanna (the first Hindi movie superstar who made women swoon and go weak at the knees with his histrionics and childlike good looks) had a Hindi movie star enjoying such an image cult and romantic. It changes with Pathaan and how. He left everyone shocked at the amount of love he is getting across the world.

Amazingly, in just four days, Pathaan topped the lifetime collections of Salman Khans Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Akshay Kumars Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal, Ajay Devgns Golmaal Again, and Aamir Khans 3 Idiots.

Shah Rukh, from now on, is clearly basking in his new mojo.