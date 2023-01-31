An invitation to rethink: the role of the actor

In our postmodern society, it has become common knowledge that we are all constantly performing our identities, and that in some contexts we exhibit certain personality traits that we do not exhibit at other times. So, in a certain sense, we are all constantly acting on the characters of ourselves.

Nonetheless, we’re still going to be paying money, or our time, to see other people play specific characters on screens or stages. These people, whom we call actors, will also generally study this practice called acting, and when we see them after a good performance, we applaud and profess our admiration that they have acted well, that they have brought a character, that it seemed real. And yet they do exactly what we do every day. Only instead of bringing what we attribute as an identity that we play into our lives, they embody many different personalities or jump in and out of character at will as the camera focuses on them.

We believe that what separates us from the actor is that the actor knows how to enter and exit the character; they learn to be more fluid, more versatile with how they portray a character, as we embrace our authentic selves. But we both do the same thing: our lives are a performance. Actors are dedicated solely to investigating this lived performance that we all lead, while we non-actors tend to ignore our performance and dismiss the idea of ​​worshiping this multi-faceted self that we have. Instead, we seek to become an ultimate, definitive version of ourselves.

Since there’s so little difference between what actors do and what everyone else does, we began to perceive good acting as coming across convincingly as a round, real person. When we doubt the actor is a real person, we say he is a bad actor. Thus, we see the role of acting as a realistic imitation of personality. But is that what you should think of the actor?

In the beginning of Western theatre, or at least of what is called the beginning of Western theatre, namely Greek tragedy, the actor was more than just an artist. On the contrary, the actor had a social responsibility; the actor was the host of a ritual aimed at making the public better citizens and better humans. The actor was supposed to elicit public catharsis to change it. Although in a previous entry for this column I wrote that I don’t consider catharsis the only state the audience should experience, cathartic discharge cannot be ignored as one of the goals of actors. Thus, as figures invested with a social responsibility, the actors are at the service of the public in their performance.

In our time, this responsibility of the actor is somewhat forgotten. As said, we don’t judge the actor by how the actor effected a change in us, but by how the actor authentically presented a different character. Actors today seek so much to merge with the characters they play that the actor as a person is forgotten, always becoming the character they play.

A good example of this is Jack Gleeson receiving hate mail following his convincing portrayal of Jeoffrey from Game of Thrones. Now this merging of an actor and the character not only eliminates the actor’s social responsibility to change their audience, but also causes the audience to perceive the characters as being played the way we’ve been taught to view a person actual; as an agent limited in its capacity to undergo radical transformations. If a character changes too much without impulse, or reacts in an unwarranted way, the development is criticized as unbelievable. As a society, we have rooted our fictional universe in the ideology of capitalist society: things don’t change, and if they do, it’s highly unlikely.

Capitalism is based on the stability of the future. If we were to view the future as an unlimited reservoir of unexpected outcomes, we would never feel safe enough to invest our capital in anything. The unpredictability of the future would seem too volatile to promise a return on investment. Perhaps a meteor would annihilate the Earth, or worse, an inevitable change in our habitats would make any investment in future returns seem unworthy, because at the time of profit, there wouldn’t be much left for the money earned.

Overwhelmed by such worries, capitalism loses control. So she must sweep these worries under the rug by taming the future and selling us the illusion that tomorrow will be like today. And it works: we become addicted to our routines, we develop anxieties of change, we just want everything to repeat itself to feel safe, stable, in control. Philosopher and literary critic Frederic Jameson puts it in the best terms when he says that it would be easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.

So when actors portray an eternally fixed character, they undermine the understanding that everything is constructed and can be changed: our characters, our social institutions, our reality. Of course, this view of acting as eternally staring at exactly the same performance has to do with the development of film and television where performance is transfixed. In the theatre, the same actor never constructs the same character identically. Each performance is different, even if the actor tries to master this difference. Yet the dominance of film and television has affected acting in theaters, and now the understanding that characters, like people, are socially constructed and can change and be played differently is under threat. Fortunately, we still feature many Shakespearean productions, where it’s easy to see how Shakespeare’s characters change over time and are interpreted differently.

So how do we then reinstate the actor’s social responsibilities as both producing a cathartic discharge into the audience and reminding the audience that the character, like themselves and others social institutions, is constructed and subject to change?

First, let us briefly sketch out what this entity called the actor is so that we can understand how this entity can accomplish these two purposes mentioned above. As I discussed in the introduction, because we don’t usually see each other in our day-to-day lives as actors, although we exhibit the same characteristics of actor performance, I argue that this is the scope of actor performance which necessitates our use of a new category to describe what the actor is. We only play ourselves, while the actor plays several. Therefore, the actor is a stock of characters, an arsenal of associations and actions constituting many types of people.

The actor therefore has an interest in collecting as many experiences as possible in order to be able to interpret many situations and personalities. In a sense, the actor accumulates a catalog of life, which he uses in performance. Thus, what I consider to be the training that actors receive at theater school is the knowledge of emptying themselves to become the host of associations that are not their own; how to become malleable vessels through which others are channeled, vessels uninhibited by personal patterns anchoring expression as a somewhat unified character, as oneself. Actors learn to be faceless, nobody, only to be able to become everyone.

Now, the way an actor can use his repertoire of experiences to get the audience to identify with the characters the actor exposes while reminding the audience that this character is fictional is suggested by the etymology of persona. Persona, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is related to the Latin verb personal, meaning ring through. This ringing through refers to the action of ringing through a mask, such as those common in ancient Greek theater, which usually amplified the voices of the actor.

Appealing to the etymology of persona, we can think of actor performance as one that simply involves coming, being, and speaking as one is. Thus, the common notion of actively acting on a character is a bit too extreme and tends to lead to overacting, since the channeled personality is already amplified by the actions of the non-acting actor. For the character to assert itself, all that is needed is the natural voice of the actor, because it will already be amplified by the mask that the actor wears; i.e. the costumes, the stage, the occasion. When the actor ceases to act and is simply being, the actor becomes the character; the actor abandons the barrier of being himself to become someone else. In the same way that we don’t have to do anything to be ourselves, the actor shouldn’t do anything to be someone else, if he wants to portray the character realistically.

Often, a character caricatures him and kills him. It is the scourge of overacting, which inhibits identification with the character, that the actor must succeed. Be the character, give it flesh and evoke it, give it life; it’s being the character, only effortlessly. Now, it’s important to note that over-acting, and likewise under-acting, can be successfully implemented to cause the audience’s alienation from the performance as a means of reminding the audience that the character is not real and that the piece is a constructed reality. But enabling identification by creating persuasive characters is as important as establishing the distinction between actor and character through jarring, unrealistic performance.

Another way to create the effect of alienation in action is to combine associations and discordant actions that usually do not follow each other. As we said, characters are stores of associations; when the associations of different personality types coincide, the result is confusion and shock, as if something has happened. A military general at a press conference shouldn’t act like a fool. But by playing such a general as a fool, the actor shows that he is not trying to imitate reality in his performance. The actor reminds the audience that the character in the show is not real, thus creating that necessary distance between the audience and the performance in order to allow the audience to critically engage with the show.