The Jonas Brothers Announce Album at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony – Billboard

A new Jonas Brothers album is officially on the way! The brother act has announced the release date for their new studio set, titled The ScrapbookMonday (January 30).

The big announcement took place at the unveiling ceremony of the JoBros’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s good to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and commemorate it here today, but we look to the future and what’s to come,” Nick Jonas said from the podium at center- city ​​of Los Angeles. “So with that, I think we should make a quick announcement. We’re thrilled to announce today that our new album, The Scrapbookwill be released on May 5, and we look forward to seeing you on tour later this year.

The Scrapbook will be the official sequel to the Jonas Brothers when they return in 2019 Happiness beginswhich not only became their third career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, but also spawned the band’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart with lead single “Sucker.”

Each of the Jonas Brothers wives, their parents and younger brother Frankie Jonas were on hand for the special occasion, along with collaborators Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion, who each delivered a speech at the ceremony.

“No one deserves more. These guys are, in 20 years of making records, the most professional, thoughtful, cohesive band I’ve ever worked with,” the OneRepublic frontman told Bellion. added that “they’re cold f–kers and the [new] the music is crazy.

Just a day earlier, Joe shared a snippet of the band’s new song “Wings” in an Instagram reel that saw him dancing around a studio with his older and younger brothers.