In a UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making a ‘B-movie’ would ruin her career

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) – (Please note foul language in paragraphs 9 and 11)

Hollywood actress Eva Green, who is suing financiers for her fees for a failed film she was set to star in, told a London court on Monday she would not make a career-ending ‘B-movie’ which, cut corners when it came to stunt safety and crew compensation, she said.

The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond movie ‘Casino Royale’, is suing White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance for the $1 million fee she claims is owed for the collapse of the planned independent film “A Patriot”, in which she was to play the main role as a soldier.

The production company has filed a counterclaim against Green for breach of contract, blaming her for the sci-fi film’s failure before it went into production in late 2019, saying it never intended to make it. to pursue.

Testifying at the High Court in London, Green, 42, said she was worried the film’s production team took shortcuts, citing how her stunt training had been cut from four weeks to five days .

It was “extremely dangerous for action movies,” she said, and referenced the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for which actor Alec Baldwin faced a manslaughter charge.

“You look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie ‘Rust’, the producers took shortcuts, no security measures and a young woman was killed,” she told the court.

Baldwin denied responsibility for the shooting, saying live ammunition should never have been allowed on set and that gun handlers were responsible for gun safety.

French actress Eva Green arrives at the Rolls Building courthouse in London, Britain January 30, 2023.

‘UNREASONABLE’

In their written submissions, attorneys for White Lantern said Green, also an executive producer on the project, made unreasonable demands regarding crew, locations, and equipment.

They cited WhatsApp messages from Green in which she described one producer as a “fucking idiot” who should be fired and another as “evil”. She also described the film’s backers as “assholes” and some proposed crew members as “shitty peasants”.

“I wanted to make the most brilliant movie possible,” Green told the court, agreeing with White Lantern attorney Max Mallin that making a “B-movie” could kill his career.

Asked by Mallin if the director approached her to make a ‘shitty B movie’ – a reference to a text message she sent about the film – for $1million, she replied that she wouldn’t. not.

Green, whose lawyers say she has never breached a contract or missed a day of filming in her 20-year career, said she could have secured a quality film by securing a strong core crew , but that producers had been unwilling to pay standard industry rates.

“I didn’t want to work with an inferior team. I wanted to work with a high quality team that just wanted to be paid industry standard rates,” Green told the court.

Green said the script for “A Patriot” was one of the best she had read and that she fell in love with the story: “It was about climate change, it was very dear to my heart.”

The trial, which ends next week, will determine responsibility for any sentence settled at a later date.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alison Williams

