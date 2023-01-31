Entertainment
In a UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making a ‘B-movie’ would ruin her career
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) – (Please note foul language in paragraphs 9 and 11)
Hollywood actress Eva Green, who is suing financiers for her fees for a failed film she was set to star in, told a London court on Monday she would not make a career-ending ‘B-movie’ which, cut corners when it came to stunt safety and crew compensation, she said.
The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond movie ‘Casino Royale’, is suing White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance for the $1 million fee she claims is owed for the collapse of the planned independent film “A Patriot”, in which she was to play the main role as a soldier.
The production company has filed a counterclaim against Green for breach of contract, blaming her for the sci-fi film’s failure before it went into production in late 2019, saying it never intended to make it. to pursue.
Testifying at the High Court in London, Green, 42, said she was worried the film’s production team took shortcuts, citing how her stunt training had been cut from four weeks to five days .
It was “extremely dangerous for action movies,” she said, and referenced the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for which actor Alec Baldwin faced a manslaughter charge.
“You look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie ‘Rust’, the producers took shortcuts, no security measures and a young woman was killed,” she told the court.
Baldwin denied responsibility for the shooting, saying live ammunition should never have been allowed on set and that gun handlers were responsible for gun safety.
‘UNREASONABLE’
In their written submissions, attorneys for White Lantern said Green, also an executive producer on the project, made unreasonable demands regarding crew, locations, and equipment.
They cited WhatsApp messages from Green in which she described one producer as a “fucking idiot” who should be fired and another as “evil”. She also described the film’s backers as “assholes” and some proposed crew members as “shitty peasants”.
“I wanted to make the most brilliant movie possible,” Green told the court, agreeing with White Lantern attorney Max Mallin that making a “B-movie” could kill his career.
Asked by Mallin if the director approached her to make a ‘shitty B movie’ – a reference to a text message she sent about the film – for $1million, she replied that she wouldn’t. not.
Green, whose lawyers say she has never breached a contract or missed a day of filming in her 20-year career, said she could have secured a quality film by securing a strong core crew , but that producers had been unwilling to pay standard industry rates.
“I didn’t want to work with an inferior team. I wanted to work with a high quality team that just wanted to be paid industry standard rates,” Green told the court.
Green said the script for “A Patriot” was one of the best she had read and that she fell in love with the story: “It was about climate change, it was very dear to my heart.”
The trial, which ends next week, will determine responsibility for any sentence settled at a later date.
Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alison Williams
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-lawsuit-hollywood-star-eva-green-says-making-b-movie-would-kill-career-2023-01-30/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In a UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making a ‘B-movie’ would ruin her career
- Djokovic equals men’s tennis record, ready for more
- Road to 2024 | With PM Modi’s push, BJP will field more women in polls, with or without quota
- ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75
- Hi-Fi Rush: Hands-on experience in an amazing new rhythm action game
- A mild earthquake was reported near Fort Saint John on Monday
- Microsoft completes purchase of common shares of London Stock Exchange Group
- Zardari PPP demands unconditional apology from Imran Khan over ‘baseless’ murder allegations against ex-prez
- Turkish opposition promises more democracy if it wins elections
- John Abrahams response to fan saying Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan are back will leave you in Pathan splits
- Met Gala 2023 preview: dress code and controversy | Critical
- Givaudan transforms perfume into color with Milissi technology