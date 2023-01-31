6 New Adults-Only Hotels We Recommend





Looking for a kid-free getaway? These six new properties offer sophisticated suites, indulgent spa amenities and gourmet dining for travelers 21 and older. Prices vary by property and season, but expect a nightly range from $341 at Key West Ridley House in Florida to $1,800 at Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona. Ambiance, Landscape Hotel, Sedona, Arizona Atmosphere A Hotel Landscape Check into Sedona’s premier adult-only resort,Environment, a landscaped hotel, set amongst the region’s signature red rock buttes. Take in views of the dramatic natural tableau, which includes the surrounding areaCoconino National Forest, via 180-degree floor-to-ceiling windows in each of the 40 glass and steel cube-shaped rooms, or atriums. Plus, nearly all will include private rooftop terraces with fire pits and daybeds for stargazing in this certified Dark Sky community. (Two rooms are accessible, with wraparound patios instead of rooftop terraces.) The resort is slated to open in February, and rooms will also have wine dispensers serving Arizona wines and local custom beers. in mini fridges. Unwind with yoga, spa treatments, dips in the pool (try the lounge chairs in the pool), and food and drink demonstrations. AARP membership $12 for your first year when you sign up for auto-renewal Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership and a subscription to AARP Magazine. Join now Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, Mexico Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Suite 291 also expands the Riviera Maya adults-only options.Hyatt Zilara, which opened in December 2022. The all-inclusive beachfront resort offers an extensive menu of adult-oriented activities: Soak in the hot tub adjacent to the ocean-view pool. Savor nine globally inspired restaurants, bars and lounges (tequila and mezcal cocktails, anyone?). Immerse yourself in water aerobics, cooking classes, yoga sessions and wine tastings. Create your own personalized perfume or body lotion. Are you traveling with your love? Let the romantic concierge plan a moonlit dinner under the stars or a couples massage on the beach. Retreat each night to a spacious suite with spa-style bathrooms and furnished balconies, some with personal butlers.

